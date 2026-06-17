The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced thw 2026 UTME Original Result Slip printing date as Wednesday, June 17, 2026

The 2026 UTME original result slip features photo, national ranking, and essential security details of the candidates

JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, advised UTME candidates to verify details and keep a copy for future admissions

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Original Result Slip will be available for printing on Wednesday, 17th June,2026.

The Original Result Slip contains the candidate’s photograph, national ranking, and other security features.

JAMB announces Wednesday, June 17 as printing date for 2026 UTME result slips. Photo credit: JAMB

Source: Facebook

JAMB spokesperson, Bejamin Fabina, said the slip is part of the official document required for post-UTME processing and consideration by tertiary institutions.

This was contained in a statement issued via his X handle @FabianB58246501.

"Dear Candidates and Stakeholders, The 2026 UTME Original Result Slip will be available for printing within the next two hours today, Wednesday, 17th June,2026.

"The Original Result Slip contains the candidate’s photograph, national ranking, and other security features. It is part of the official document required for post-UTME processing and consideration by tertiary institutions"

Benjamin said UTME candidates can conveniently print their Original Result Slip from any internet-enabled device, whether at home, in the office, or at accredited business centres.

He advised UTME candidates are to verify all details on the slip immediately after printing and keep a copy for future admission-related purposes.

Reactions as JAMB releases original UTME result slip

@RealitiesByFemi

Let us hope it does not get shifted again Writing an exam for over a month and no way to know what the result is.

@0xlyon01

I have been anticipating for this Finally it's almost out.

@KingOT112

What aout thumbprinting for Change of institution and change Course, has the portal come up, this is frustrating alot of Student right now.

@Gone2soonx

Wow thanks. Hoping for a good result. Finally.

@Shakablaka_

When will change of institution be activated please schools are about to end their registration while some have closed already @JAMBHQ @FabianB58246501

@lawalAbbas112

Sir please makes sure the network is stable abeg

@FroeshEgg_guy

Sir I paid for the slip printing in the portal 3 times

JAMB gives fresh update on printing of original 2026 UTME result slip. Photo credit: JAMB/UTME

Source: Facebook

JAMB gives update on original UTME result slips

Recall that JAMB announced that printing of the 2026 UTME original result slips has not yet commenced.

The board attributed the delay to ongoing examination processes and required post-assessment adjustments.

UTME candidates were assured that the printing portal will be activated soon, with official notification pending.

JAMB sets admission deadlines nationwide

Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB announced deadlines for the 2025/2026 admission exercise.

The board directed public universities to conclude admissions by October 31, 2026, after a policy meeting in Abuja.

Private universities were given until November 30, 2026, while polytechnics, monotechnics, and colleges of education must wrap up admissions by December 31, 2026, in line with the approved national timetable.

Source: Legit.ng