Breaking: JAMB Finally Releases Original 2026 UTME Result Slip for Printing
- The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced thw 2026 UTME Original Result Slip printing date as Wednesday, June 17, 2026
- The 2026 UTME original result slip features photo, national ranking, and essential security details of the candidates
- JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, advised UTME candidates to verify details and keep a copy for future admissions
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide
FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Original Result Slip will be available for printing on Wednesday, 17th June,2026.
The Original Result Slip contains the candidate’s photograph, national ranking, and other security features.
JAMB spokesperson, Bejamin Fabina, said the slip is part of the official document required for post-UTME processing and consideration by tertiary institutions.
This was contained in a statement issued via his X handle @FabianB58246501.
"Dear Candidates and Stakeholders, The 2026 UTME Original Result Slip will be available for printing within the next two hours today, Wednesday, 17th June,2026.
"The Original Result Slip contains the candidate’s photograph, national ranking, and other security features. It is part of the official document required for post-UTME processing and consideration by tertiary institutions"
Benjamin said UTME candidates can conveniently print their Original Result Slip from any internet-enabled device, whether at home, in the office, or at accredited business centres.
He advised UTME candidates are to verify all details on the slip immediately after printing and keep a copy for future admission-related purposes.
Reactions as JAMB releases original UTME result slip
@RealitiesByFemi
Let us hope it does not get shifted again Writing an exam for over a month and no way to know what the result is.
@0xlyon01
I have been anticipating for this Finally it's almost out.
@KingOT112
What aout thumbprinting for Change of institution and change Course, has the portal come up, this is frustrating alot of Student right now.
@Gone2soonx
Wow thanks. Hoping for a good result. Finally.
@Shakablaka_
When will change of institution be activated please schools are about to end their registration while some have closed already @JAMBHQ @FabianB58246501
@lawalAbbas112
Sir please makes sure the network is stable abeg
@FroeshEgg_guy
Sir I paid for the slip printing in the portal 3 times
JAMB gives update on original UTME result slips
Recall that JAMB announced that printing of the 2026 UTME original result slips has not yet commenced.
The board attributed the delay to ongoing examination processes and required post-assessment adjustments.
UTME candidates were assured that the printing portal will be activated soon, with official notification pending.
JAMB sets admission deadlines nationwide
Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB announced deadlines for the 2025/2026 admission exercise.
The board directed public universities to conclude admissions by October 31, 2026, after a policy meeting in Abuja.
Private universities were given until November 30, 2026, while polytechnics, monotechnics, and colleges of education must wrap up admissions by December 31, 2026, in line with the approved national timetable.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.