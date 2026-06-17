The Oluwo of Iwo trended online after his recent remarks targeted at Ooni of Ife

In a viral clip online, the monarch was seen conversing with his counsel

Not stopping there, he went to make claims about Ooni’s looks and lifestyle,

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, has stirred fresh controversy with remarks he made towards his rival, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

Speaking during a recent event, the monarch could be heard telling his counsel bizarre things about Oba Adeyeye.

Fresh royal drama as Oluwo of Iwo appears to mock Ooni of Ife. Credit:@empperoetelu1, @ooniadumulaife

Source: Instagram

In a viral clip online, the king said:

“Since I was born into this world, I have never seen a king who powders his entire face unless he is sick or has measles.”

Although the Oluwo did not mention the Ooni by name, many observers interpreted the statement as a veiled criticism of the Ife monarch’s appearance.

The comment quickly went viral, sparking heated discussions online about the long-standing tension between the two traditional rulers.

During the same discussion, Oba Akanbi described himself as a “highly liberated monarch,” stressing that he does not subscribe to beliefs surrounding spiritual powers.

Watch the trending video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oba Adewale Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo in Osun state stirred heated reactions across social media after strongly criticising native doctors and traditional practices in a video that is currently circulating online.

His comments, which dismissed the role of Babalawos (native doctors) and ancestral shrines, have been met with anger, especially among Yoruba communities where cultural heritage remains deeply valued.

The monarch questioned why anyone should entrust their life to a native doctor, emphasising that they cannot perform modern medical procedures such as surgery.

He explained that religion is a personal relationship with God, while traditionalists are tied to shrines and oracles, which he does not practise.

The king described himself as a king who represents the Almighty God and not a custodian of shrines.

“Is it your so‑called traditional or native doctors that cannot perform a surgery that you want me to trust with my life? Religion is a different thing; it is about your personal relationship with God. There is reality, and I cannot entrust the reality of my life to a native doctor.”

The Yoruba monarch went further to separate his role from that of traditionalists, insisting that kings should not be responsible for shrines.

He urged southwesterners, the Yorubas, to abandon idol worship, which he described as a curse holding the people back.

“Babalawo is a native doctor; he's a traditionalist, but I am not. I am not a traditionalist; I don't take care of Oracle's shrine. I am a king who represents the almighty God. It is the babalawo who takes care of a shrine. A king does not have any responsibility to take care of a shrine. That is what we have been telling the Yorubas: to let this curse be removed from us. Stop worshipping idols and oracles because it is a curse.”

The Oluwo also warned against comparing Yoruba traditions with those of the Chinese and Indians, saying Nigeria is greater than China, which depends on our country for mineral resources.

“Don't compare yourselves to the Chinese and Indians who worship idols. Our future is better than theirs. What the devil is using to confuse people is that Chinese people are worshipping idols. We are greater than China. Chinese people are coming to our country for our mineral resources. If they are better than us, why would they be coming to buy mineral resources from us?”

His remarks have drawn widespread criticism online, with many Nigerians accusing him of disrespecting ancestral knowledge and native healers who have long been part of Yoruba identity and spirituality.

Oluwo of Iwo's latest comments about Ooni of Ife draw mixed reactions. Photo: emperortelu1

Source: Instagram

Oluwo speaks on alleged terrorists in Iwo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Oluwo of Iwo dismissed claims of terrorist activity in his domain, describing the reports as false and misleading.

The monarch said the security group mentioned in the reports is a trusted outfit working closely with the police to maintain peace in the town.

He also warned those spreading such claims, describing them as social media troublemakers and insisting that Iwo remains peaceful.

Source: Legit.ng