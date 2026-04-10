A Nigerian lady has shared a captivating post online after logging into her Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) portal

According to her, she casually decided to check her portal again six years after writing the examination

She posted a photo via her official account showing her result and the photo quickly caught people's attention

A Nigerian lady casually decided to check her Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) portal six years after sitting for the examination.

The unexpected move, driven by a desire to reminisce, showed her performance in the 2018 examination.

Lady displays result of JAMB she wrote six years ago. Photo credit: @Adelajasol8219/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady checks JAMB portal after 6 years

The lady, identified as @AdelajaSol8219 on X, shared a screenshot of her result, showing her scores in the various subjects she sat for.

According to the result, Adelaja Oluwasholape Rebecca scored 60 marks in Use of English, 61 in Government, 67 in Literature in English, and 64 in Economics, earning her an aggregate score of 252.

Her post, which was accompanied by a photo of her result, quickly gained attention online, with many netizens expressing surprise and admiration for her achievement.

She captioned the post:

"I log in to jamb portal after 6 years just to show it off."

Lady checks her JAMB result again after six years. Photo credit: @Adelajasol8219/X.

Source: Twitter

Reactions as lady displays JAMB 2018 result

The post sparked lots of reactions, with some Nigerians praising her for her accomplishment and others sharing their own JAMB experiences.

RX said:

"These is literally all my jamb subjects combination. What course did you or are studying?"

Oluwa said:

"252? Omo! You no get shame? All these 2003 pikin self."

Dre said:

"Back when people still do read. Mine was 234."

Nolan said:

"Rebecca is your name?"

Tiffs said:

"I may not know you But I'm very proud of you because not everybody understands how hard it is to actually get this. Maybe everyone thinks it's still low but no one sees the effort, the pressure, the sleepless night. Yo stranger! I believe in you and I root for you!!"

Baby Lina added:

"Haa una know book ooo nah only money and business full my head I nor fit read."

Usman said:

"2016- 205, I applied Microbiology Kaduna State University, I didn't get. 2017- 221 I gained admission to Uniabuja Microbiology. 2018- 226 I applied Med Lab Sci ABU I didn't get. 2019- 211 I applied Geography NDA I didn't get. To the glory of God, I am pursuing my master's degree at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria."

Folade added:

"Registered 4 jamb. Wrote 3. Gain admission with the third one before I could write the fourth one but I wrote it regardless and I failed regardless."

God gift said:

"Jamb scores doesn't matter in medical school. The moment u start the proper medicine in year 2, people with 300+ will even start struggling."

See the post below:

Lady who scored 249 in JAMB speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady who got a high score of 249 in JAMB spoke out after being offered a course by YABATECH.

The young lady mentioned that she picked Lagos State University, LASU, as her first choice, but wasn’t offered admission.

Source: Legit.ng