A Nigerian JAMB candidate has shared a post on TikTok speaking about the upcoming examination

In a now-viral post, the science student spoke about a particular topic that some candidates may have not read about

Massive reactions trailed the viral post as social media users, especially JAMB candidates stormed the comments section

A Nigerian student preparing to sit for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination has shared her concerns about a particular topic.

The student sounded a wake-up call to her peers, pointing out that with just a week left to the examination, some candidates were yet to familiarise themselves with the wave-particle paradox, a concept in physics.

Lady advises JAMB 2026 candidates to read up wave-particle paradox. Photo credit: @estherdontireforlowviews/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

JAMB candidate addresses science students

The post, which quickly gained attention, drew a mix of reactions from fellow candidates and social media users, who took to the comments section to share their own struggles.

According to the student identified as @estherdontireforlowviews on TikTok, the topic is located towards the end of the physics syllabus, implying that it may have been overlooked by some candidates in their preparations.

The wave-particle paradox is a fundamental concept in physics that describes the dual nature of light and matter, and its inclusion in the JAMB syllabus means that candidates are expected to have a grasp of the subject matter.

WAVE-PARTICLE PARADOX is topic (xii) under 38. Elementary Modern Physics in the JAMB 2026 Physics syllabus.

The student's post came as a timely reminder to candidates, who are in the final stages of their preparations for the examination.

Lady enlightens JAMB 2026 candidates on the need to read up wave-particle paradox. Photo credit: @estherdontireforlowviews/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She said:

"7 days to JAMB and some people never sabi wetin be WAVE-PARTICLE PARADOX. Issoright. Make una go read. Na for physics check close to the last page."

As the countdown to the examination continues, candidates are expected to heed the student's advice and ensure they cover all aspects of the syllabus.

The JAMB examination is an important one for Nigerian students seeking admission into tertiary institutions, and candidates are under pressure to perform well.

With the examination fast approaching, candidates are focusing on their studies, and social media platforms are filled with words of encouragement and advice from peers and mentors.

The student implied that it's not yet too late to review and reinforce their knowledge, and many are taking the opportunity to brush up on their understanding of key concepts.

As the examination week draws near, candidates will be hoping to put their best foot forward and achieve their academic goals.

The JAMB examination is expected to take place as scheduled, and candidates are advised to stay focused and keep revising.

The result of the examination will determine the next steps for these students, and they are eager to get the results and move on to the next stage of their academic journey.

Reactions as JAMB candidate speaks

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@W3lls said:

"Watin i no be say jamb no hard just enter hall pick option A-D stand up go ur way."

@Omacynthia said:

"Me wey never open the lekki headmaster nko."

@Elleee said:

"I know ittttttttttttttttt, omor this jamb no go make person craze, GOD ABEGggggg."

@_DORA _ reacted:

"Omo this one nah bone for person neck o."

@Dr Whiz reacted:

"Lolz I can see you re really prepared."

@Shelovesfab added:

"I'm rooting for you bby good luck."

See the post below:

JAMB candidate complains about center and time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a JAMB candidate took to social media to share details of her exam after printing her JAMB slip.

The details she shared online showed the centre of her examination and also the time it will take place.

Source: Legit.ng