A recent report about the Edo state government sealing an event centre in the state , made waves online

, The state government's action comes after Eedris Abdulkareem criticised Tinubu's administration at the event centre

While a new update about the event centre has surfaced, netizens shared diverse opinions about the Edo government's action

The Edo state government reportedly briefly sealed an event centre, Mega Hub, after a performance by rapper Eedris Abdulkareem, where he openly criticised President Bola Tinubu.

Legit.ng recalls reporting a viral video of Eedris speaking up about the current situation of things in the country at a show tagged “Mega Rave: A Night with the Legends,” on April 3, 2026.

Edo seals event centre after rapper Eedris Abdulkareem's performance. Credit: edostategovt/eedrisabdulkareem/abat

Source: Instagram

A viral video showed the veteran rapper mocking the president’s visit to Plateau State, alleging he failed to reach affected communities after a deadly attack.

Premium Times reported that days later, officials sealed the venue, with footage showing the premises barricaded and marked “Sealed by EDSG 7/4/26.”

The move sparked speculation online, with some linking the Edo government's move directly to the rapper’s remarks.

However, Edo Commissioner for Information, Kassim Afegbua, denied any political motive.

Days after Eedris Abdulkareem criticised Tinubu, Edo seals event centre rapper spoke against Tinubu. Credit: eedrisabdulkareem

Source: Instagram

He said the action was based on “security intelligence” and had nothing to do with criticism of the president.

“It was sealed because of a security issue. It has nothing to do with anybody criticising him,” he stated.

Afegbua later confirmed the facility had been reopened.

Reactions trail the Edo government's action

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared diverse opinions.

praiseorji commented:

"Edo people governor na just the most caricature governor for this whole Nigeria."

officialmccasino reacted:

"Dem don open am."

thatgurl_quinci said:

"What do you expect from a government who failed woefully governor D7."

chris__keys_ reacted:

"Y'all should learn to applaud the governor and appreciate good things when you see it. God bless the Edo State Governor! Edo is shining!"

greggomogbai commented:

"H.E Senator MondayOkpebholo is doing his best to make every citizen in the state, is well protected and secure."

uncleferra reacted:

"Even military regime no brutal like this. Seal up someone’s property for what reason?"

dragon.2627632

"What did you expect when you are insulting the man on top best governor ever always on action."

precious.chinedu.5437 commented:

"Sometimes common sense is not common how does this concern the office of the Governor useless people everywhere. The Governor has done so many good things for the people of Edo state come and see this is not MOU Government."

Eedris Abdulkareem's accounts suspended over letter to Trump

Legit.ng previously reported that Eedris Abdulkareem revealed that his Facebook and Instagram were taken down shortly after he released a new song.

He said the issue started after dropping the Open Letter to Donald Trump, and checks showed the accounts were no longer accessible without any explanation from Meta.

The song, released in November 2025, focused on corruption, insecurity, and leadership issues in Nigeria, continuing his long history of speaking on national matters.

Source: Legit.ng