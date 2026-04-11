Ganiu Nofiu opened up about a prolonged and mysterious illness that affected his life

During the difficult period, the veteran actor faced the devastating loss of his young son

In a recent interview, he shared the challenges he had to overcome during the grieving moment

Veteran Yoruba Nollywood actor, Chief Ganiu Nofiu, popularly known as Alapini Osha, has opened up about the painful battle he endured before tragedy struck his family.

In a heartfelt interview with Oyinmomo TV, the respected thespian revealed that he was bedridden for a year, battling a mysterious illness that robbed him of sleep both day and night.

Actor Alapini Osha opens up about his heartbreaking battle before losing his son Credit: @olapiniosha

Source: Instagram

Despite speculations that his movie roles might have influenced his condition, Alapini dismissed such claims, stressing that illness is a universal human experience not limited to actors.

“I was sick for a whole year; I couldn’t sleep, neither day nor night. I never believed it was my movie roles that caused it, because people who are not actors also fall sick and die,” he said.

The veteran actor further disclosed that while he was three months into his illness, he suffered the devastating loss of his four-year-old child.

The double tragedy left him emotionally shattered, as he struggled to cope with his health challenges while mourning the death of his young son.

Watch him speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Alapini left many Nigerians emotional after sharing a deeply personal story about his struggles with illness and the pain of losing two sons.

In a recent sit-down interview, the respected actor spoke with raw emotion, recounting how he endured a mysterious sickness that prevented him from sleeping for an entire year.

During that time, the Nollywood actor said he couldn't lie on a bed or even on the floor and was simply stuck.

Alapini recounted with visible pain:

“I spent a whole year without sleeping. I was stuck; there was no room to lie on a bed or on the floor. It was after that year God lifted me. It was during that illness I lost my 4-year-old child,” .

Unfortunately, the tragedy didn’t end there.

Despite recovering from the illness, he later lost his 37-year-old son, describing the experience as one of the hardest chapters of his life.

He added:

“After all we spent to save him, I still lost my 37-year-old son. I’ve known pain and grief in ways words can’t fully describe.”

Actor Alapini Osha shares the emotional story behind his 4-year-old son’s passing. Credit: @olapinosha

Source: Instagram

Alapini rains curses on those who wish him death

Legit.ng earlier reported that Alapini and some other actresses showed their grievance with the way some bloggers wished them death.

In a recording sighted online, the veteran actor wore a white pair of shorts and a T-shirt with the flannel he uses to act as a herbalist in movies. The other actresses present in the video with him also wore herbalist regalia.

They took turns to rain curses on the people who wished them death and wrote negative things about them.

Source: Legit.ng