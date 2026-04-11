A graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) has taken to social media to share her final year result

The brilliant lady mentioned that she always read late at night and eventually emerged as a top student

She shared details of the CGPA she finished with from the university, and a document that contains her name

A graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University, who stayed up late at night to prepare for her tests and exams, has emerged as the best graduating student in her department and also flaunted her high CGPA.

The young lady shared her achievements on her social media page while explaining that she is so proud of herself due to the grade she finished with from the institution.

Olabisi Onabanjo University graduate tops department, flaunts result. Photo Source: Tiktok/the_abimbolaadegbite

Source: TikTok

OOU graduate tops her department, posts CGPA

Abimbola Adegbite also added a screenshot of her school yearbook, which shows her name and the names of other students who finished with good results from the university.

Celebrating on her TikTok page, she wrote:

"I’m so proud of myself. Finishing strong as the second best graduating student in my department with a CGPA of 4.48."

"I remember how I used to stay up late just to prepare for tests and exams. Honestly, it wasn’t easy and it can only be God."

"Truly, God did."

@the_abimbolaadegbite wrote in a similar post about her academic journey in the university:

"I’m not a lady of many words because honestly, what can explain how I feel right now?"

"See how far God has brought me. It wasn’t easy though — the late-night reading, early morning classes, jumping buses."

"I just thank God for everything: the opportunity to serve in the best fellowship in Ago Iwoye, the relationships, the knowledge, insight, and wisdom gotten so far."

She went ahead to name the course she studied at the institution in the viral TikTok post:

"It has made me who I am today. The journey of four years has finally come to an end. And now, I present you:"

"Adegbite Abimbola Halimat."

"B.Sc Psychology."

"Second Class Honours (Upper Division)."

Reactions as OOU graduate flaunts CGPA

That..slim..gal stressed:

"Congratulations dear stranger. But all this lecturers are funny, why can't they just approximate to 4.50."

MEGALOS_BABY noted:

"OOU? Girl, I’M PROUD OF YOU."

Oluwaferanmi Famawode shared:

"My girl is a Graduate."

Har_leet added:

"My namesake."

Congratulations, said:

"You atee."

Marvellie noted:

"Congratulations to you."

Esther Henry said:

"Congratulations dear."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a UNILAG graduate celebrated finishing school with good results, even though she faced some problems. She shared her story online and talked about winning awards and helping to start a student library in her department.

UNILAG graduate breaks limits, bags first-class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Lagos graduate who once thought she was not smart has now graduated with a first-class degree.

The young woman shared her story online and talked about how her results in JAMB and WAEC made her doubt herself in the past. Despite the challenges, she worked hard and finished with a first-class degree.

Source: Legit.ng