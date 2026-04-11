Morocco's captain, Achraf Hakimi, has spoken about the unfortunate incidents at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final

Hakimi was involved in throwing away Édouard Mendy's towels during the match, for which CAF sanctioned him

The controversies from the final linger on after CAF stripped Senegal of the title and FSF appealed the judgment

Morocco's captain Achraf Hakimi has reflected on the incidents during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, which the Teranga Lions of Senegal won.

Morocco and Senegal played a chaotic AFCON final, which has thrown African football into controversy with some of the actions on the pitch.

Moroccan ballboys stole Édouard Mendy's towels during AFCON 2025 final. Photo by James Williamson.

Source: Getty Images

The major talking point was Senegal’s decision to walk off the pitch on the order of Pape Thiaw after referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded a penalty to Morocco.

Sadio Mane played the peacemaker by appealing to his teammates to return to the pitch and complete the match, which they obliged to their captain.

Brahim Diaz missed the penalty and forced the match into extra time. Pape Gueye scored the winner minutes later, and Senegal celebrated their second title.

Senegal’s victory was overturned by the CAF Appeal Board after Morocco appealed the initial judgment by CAF, which sanctioned both countries.

Moroccan stars Achraf Hakimi and Ismail Saibari, and Senegal stars Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr were among those suspended and fined after the incident.

CAF handed a two-match ban, one of which was suspended, to the captain for his unsporting behaviour, which included throwing Édouard Mendy's towels into the crowd.

FRMF appealed the judgment, and the federation’s sanctions as well as Saibari's were drastically reduced, while Hakimi’s suspension remains untouched.

Hakimi speaks on AFCON final

Hakimi, speaking after Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-0 win over Liverpool, reflected on the incidents during the Africa Cup of Nations final.

The right-back, who overcame an ankle injury to lead his team to the final, admitted that he was not proud of the incident during the final but praised his side’s competitiveness.

“They were difficult moments, charged with tension inside the stadium. I don’t feel proud of the image we showed because of the towel incident. Still, the team presented a good competitive showing. We respected the opponent and the tournament,” he told Movistar, as quoted by Goal.

Achraf Hakimi admits regret over towel saga at AFCON 2025 final. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

The former Real Madrid star applauded CAF’s decision to Morocco and hopes that his team will get a favourable ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport because they deserve it.

“What should happen is currently being assessed, and we hope a decision is taken that serves the interests of African football. We hope to get the title because we deserve it, and because you can’t leave the pitch that way,” he concluded.

Patrice Motsepe highlights AFCON success

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF President Patrice Motsepe acknowledged AFCON 2025 success despite the controversial end to the tournament.

The South African football administrator praised all elements of the tournament, particularly the excellent hosting by Morocco, in spite of the challenges.

Source: Legit.ng