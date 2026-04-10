JAMB opened its portal for 2026 UTME candidates to print examination slips containing venue, date, and time details

The board warned that candidates without printed slips would not be allowed into examination centres nationwide

It dismissed false reports of exam postponement and cautioned candidates against online fraud schemes linked to score manipulation

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has opened its portal for candidates sitting the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to print their examination slips, a key document required for entry into CBT centres nationwide.

The board confirmed the development in a notice shared on its official communication channels on Thursday, April 9, stating that candidates can now access their examination details online.

JAMB headquarters as the board announces commencement of UTME slip printing.. Photo: X/JAMBHQ

Source: Facebook

The slip contains essential information such as examination centre, date, and time, which candidates must present before being allowed into the examination hall.

According to JAMB, candidates are expected to print the document ahead of the examination period to avoid last minute difficulties. The board restated that without the slip, access to the examination venue will not be granted.

How candidates can access slip

To retrieve the document, candidates are required to visit the official JAMB portal at www.jamb.gov.ng, select the option labelled “2026 UTME Slip Printing,” and input their registration number.

Once processed, the system displays the candidate’s examination details for printing.

The board urged candidates to ensure all information on the slip is correctly reviewed after printing. It also advised candidates to arrive at their designated centres early on their scheduled dates to avoid disruptions during verification and screening.

UTME schedule and preparation update

JAMB has already fixed the 2026 UTME to run from April 16 to April 25. The board reiterated that the timetable remains unchanged despite false reports circulating online suggesting a postponement.

“Our attention has been drawn to a malicious press release alleging that the 2026 UTME has been postponed. We wish to state clearly that the notice is fake and did not emanate from the board. Candidates and the general public are advised to disregard it. All arrangements for the 2026 UTME remain on course as scheduled,” JAMB stated.

The examination body also restated key admission benchmarks approved during its 2025 policy meeting.

Universities will admit candidates with a minimum score of 150, while colleges of nursing require 140. Polytechnics, monotechnics, colleges of education, colleges of agriculture, and innovation enterprise institutions will accept a minimum score of 100.

It also maintained that the minimum age for admission into tertiary institutions for the 2025/2026 academic session remains 16 years.

Security warning and CBT integrity

Following earlier preparations, JAMB confirmed that its mock examination held on March 28 recorded mixed performance across CBT centres. Out of 224,597 candidates who registered for the exercise, 152,586 participated across 989 centres nationwide. More than 20 centres were delisted due to technical shortcomings.

The board also issued a warning against fraudsters claiming they could manipulate UTME scores through WhatsApp channels. It described such claims as fraudulent and warned that any candidate involved risks cancellation of registration or withholding of results.

JAMB urged candidates to rely only on official communication channels as preparations continue toward the commencement of the 2026 UTME.

UTME 2026: JAMB releases registration guidelines

Legit.ng also reported that JAMB released detailed guidelines for the registration of candidates for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Prospective candidates are required to have a National Identification Number (NIN), an email address, among others.

Legit.ng reports that the JAMB 2026 UTME form will be on sale from Friday, January 31, 2026, until Saturday, March 8, 2026

Source: Legit.ng