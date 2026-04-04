The FBI has warned smartphone users against downloading certain foreign-developed apps, citing serious data privacy and security risks

It noted that some apps can collect extensive personal data, which may be accessed by authorities under national security laws

The agency also cautioned about potential malware threats, urging users to stick to official app stores, limit permissions, and keep their devices updated

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a fresh warning to smartphone users, urging caution when downloading mobile applications.

While many of these apps rank among the most popular globally, authorities say some may pose serious data security risks, especially those developed by foreign companies.

The FBI said some platforms store this information on servers located overseas, sometimes for indefinite periods. Photo credit: NowSecure, McAfee

Source: UGC

According to a Public Service Announcement, the agency stated that a significant number of top-performing apps in the United States, and by extension, worldwide, are owned or maintained by firms based in China.

This raises concerns tied to the country’s national security laws, which can compel companies to provide user data to government authorities when requested, Forbes reports.

The agency had earlier warned smartphone users to be cautious of scam texts demanding payment for unpaid road tolls, labelling them as fraudulent attempts to steal money and personal information.

How your personal data could be exposed

The FBI warned that many users unknowingly grant extensive permissions to apps during installation, often without reviewing privacy policies.

The FBI stated:

“When access is permitted by the user, the app can persistently collect data and users’ private information throughout the device.”

This includes contact lists, email addresses, phone numbers, and even physical addresses. Such data can be used to map social connections, making it easier for cybercriminals or state-backed actors to launch targeted attacks.

In some cases, apps also encourage users to invite friends, further expanding the pool of accessible data.

Even more concerning, some platforms reportedly store this information on servers located overseas, sometimes for indefinite periods.

While certain apps offer options to limit data sharing, these settings are often ignored—or, in some cases, users must agree to full data access to continue using the service.

Why Android users may be more vulnerable

Beyond privacy concerns, the FBI highlights the potential for hidden malware in foreign-developed apps. These malicious programs can bypass user permissions, exploit system vulnerabilities, and even install backdoors that give attackers deeper control over devices.

This threat is particularly pronounced on Android devices due to their more open ecosystem, which allows users to install apps from outside official stores, a practice known as sideloading.

In response, Google has introduced stricter measures to block installations from unknown developers and reduce exposure to harmful software.

Official app stores generally offer better protection, as they routinely scan for malicious content before making apps available for download.

The FBI highlighted malware threats and the need for caution when granting permissions. Photo credit: Procstock-studio, Ocean 5 Strategies

Source: UGC

Simple Steps to Stay Safe

To reduce your risk, the FBI recommends adopting a few key habits:

Only download apps from trusted, official stores

Carefully review the terms of service and permissions before installing

Turn off unnecessary data-sharing settings

Regularly update passwords

Keep your device software up to date

Ultimately, the warning serves as a reminder that convenience should not come at the cost of security. A few extra seconds spent reviewing an app before installing it could prevent serious privacy and security breaches down the line.

NCC warns against "Wangiri" missed call scam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) issued a cautionary alert to the public regarding the rampant "Wangiri" phone scams affecting many mobile users across Nigeria.

"Wangiri," a Japanese term meaning "one ring and drop," has become associated with a widespread fraudulent scheme targeting mobile phone users.

In this type of scam, perpetrators make brief calls to individuals, promptly disconnect, and expect the recipient to initiate a return call.

Source: Legit.ng