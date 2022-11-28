Mia Fizz's biography: age, height, birthday, family, net worth

Mia Fizz is a British YouTuber and author. She is famous for her self-titled YouTube channel and for being a member of the Family Fizz channel. She published her first best-selling book, Awkward to Awesome, at 15.

Mia Fizz is famously known for being a YouTuber. The Fizz family moves around a lot. Since they started their YouTube channel, they have lived in at least 18 houses in Dubai, Costa Rica, Spain, Portugal, Los Angeles, Brighton and London.

Full name Mia Fizz Gender Female Date of birth 4 December 2004 Age 18 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Bedfordshire, England, United Kingdom Current residence London, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 99 Weight in kilograms 45 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Georgiana Fizz Father Ky Siblings 3 Relationship status In a relationship Profession Author, YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth $800,000

Mia Fizz's biography

She was born in Bedfordshire, England. Her mother, Georgiana (Georgie) Fizz, had her when she was 16. Georgie separated from Mia's father and remarried. Georgie and Mia’s stepfather (Darren Fizz) are also famous British YouTubers.

She has two sisters, Sienna and Karma, and a brother named Koa. She is the eldest of four children. Unlike Mia, Sienna experiences a blend of mainstream school and learning at home, which the family terms “unschooling”.

Who is Mia Fizz’s dad?

The content creator has been raised alongside her half-siblings by her stepfather Darren. Her biological father has been out of the picture since he and Georgie separated. The author has emphasised that she has no contact with him.

Although the family has refrained from expressly talking about the whereabouts of her biological dad, many rumours have circulated about the matter.

For her 16th birthday in 2020, her biological father, who identified himself as Ky, shared a video hoping to get her attention. He had his new family, which includes three children, wished the social media sensation a happy birthday and expressed their love for her.

Speaking about all the stories about why he is not in his daughter’s life, her dad said they were false. He maintained that he had never been an alcoholic or an addict, nor had he cheated on his partner.

Ky revealed that he had not abandoned his daughter. He said he used to see her regularly until she was 11. When she was 12, the family started moving around a lot, and he lost contact. He said that he has been trying to get in touch with her but to no avail.

How old is Mia Fizz?

Her age is 20 years as of 2022. Mia Fizz’s birthday is on 4 December 2004. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Why is Mia Fizz famous?

She rose to fame as a YouTuber. Mia Fizz’s family creates content together on the Family Fizz YouTube channel, which has over 2.4 million subscribers. She started her channel, Mia's Life, in April 2017. The YouTuber got to interview American actor Mark Wahlberg on her channel.

Mia and her family started as vegan food vloggers. They used to share recipes and ideas for healthy vegan food. However, they pivoted to more lifestyle and vlog content. Now, she mostly does pranks, challenges and Q&A videos.

Fizz is also a social media personality with over 457K followers on Instagram. She also posts funny videos on TikTok, where she has over 970K followers.

Additionally, Fizz is an author. She published her first book, Awkward to Awesome, in 2019. The book is about her life as a teenager and features hair tutorials, vegan recipes, and inspiring messages for teens. She has since published five more books for teens.

What is Mia Fizz's net worth?

The YouTuber has an alleged net worth is about $800,000. However, this information is not verified and is hence unreliable.

Who is Mia Fizz's boyfriend?

According to a recently published video on the Family Fizz channel, the YouTuber is seeing someone. However, they just met, meaning there is little information about him.

Previously, she was linked to British TikTok stars, including James Holt and Samuel Bangs. However, some, such as Holt, rubbished the rumours.

Fast facts about Mia Fizz

Who is Mia Fizz? She is a British YouTuber and author of teen books. She's famous for her YouTube channel. When was Mia Fizz born? She was born on 4 December 2004. She is 18 years as of 2022. How tall is Mia Fizz? She is 5 feet 2 inches tall. She weighs about 99 pounds. Who is Mia Fizz’s baby? The author does not have a baby. Who is Mia Fizz’s boyfriend? She does not have a boyfriend. Who is Mia Fizz’s dad? Her biological father’s name is Ky, but she hasn’t been in contact with him for about seven years as of 2022. Where is Mia Fizz from? She was born in Bedfordshire, England. She is of British nationality.

Mia Fizz is a British author, YouTuber and social media influencer. She is part of the Family Fizz content family and has her own channel, Mia's Life. She is famous for her lifestyle and challenge videos on YouTube.

