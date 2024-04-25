Toyin Abraham has shared the reason she settles scores with her colleagues a few days after appreciating Funke Akindele and speaking on rivalry

In her post, she noted that it was better to be selective when choosing battle as it was also preferable to choose peace

The mother of one also noted that once someone share her burdens, such a person will be doing herself some good

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has opened up on why she doesn't bear grudges with her colleagues. In a post, she shared her reason and offered advice to her fans.

Legit.ng had reported that Abraham had made a post to appreciate Funke Akindele and also talk about rivalry with her colleagues in the movie industry. She said that they competed and became enemies but later reconciled.

In a new development, the mother of one explained that it was better to be at peace than to prove that one was right. She added that it was better to be selective in battle because of the advantages that comes with it.

Abraham shares advantage of running from rift

Sharing more about her reasons for running from conflict, the woman who broke box office record mentioned that people should unburden their hearts if they have any issue with anyone

She noted that such attitudes are more advantageous to oneself.

See the post below:

How fans reacted to the post

Reaction have trailed the post made by Abraham. Here are some of the comments below:

@leemah_omowunmi:

"Peace over drama your heart is so pure momma."

@mmkidsplace:

"Peace over drama always."

@midesmart:

"Only clear minds can understand your kind of person your heart is so pure."

@raymond_agaba1:

"Your willingness to repair your relationship has to be greater than your desire to be right. Well said T!."

@adufes_empire:

"Caption so on Point. My favorite no get time for wahala. Love u mama.;"

@oritsemeylove:

"Your personality need to be studied in Harvard. Love you world best."

@jamiu_azeez1:

"World best."

@bizab_makeova@strongndbeautiful_:

"Exactly babe."

@glowbymo_organicskincarepalace:

"Tell them."

@melson_empire:

"Worldbest my kindest idolo."

