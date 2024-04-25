A Nigerian female student has cried out on social media after missing her 7 am JAMB examination due to traffic

The worried student asked 'Jambites' for solutions to know if her examination date could be rescheduled since she missed it

Some students in the comments took turns to share helpful advice to the student on how she can remedy the situation

A Nigerian student, Emmanuel Favour, sought help on Facebook after missing her JAMB examination.

The sad female student asked netizens what to do and if it was possible to reschedule the examination she missed.

Netizens advise JAMB student who missed exams Photo credit: Ute Grabowsky/ Getty Images, Premium Times Depicted persons have no relationship with story. Photos for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Lady seeks help after missing JAMB exams

Taking to a Facebook page, JAMB 2024 CONNECT UPDATES, she asked her fellow students and other members of the forum to profer solutions.

Emmanuel Favour said her examination was set for 7 am but she couldn't make it to the venue on time due to traffic.

Out of frustration over the incident, she pleaded with those who knew how she could remedy the situation to come to her aid.

In her words:

“I missed my 7 am jamb Exam on Saturday due to traffic, please is there any remedy for the exam to be rescheduled.”

Many netizens took turns to advice her on what to do with the majority asking her to wait for a mop-up exam.

Mop-up examination is usually done for candidates who missed the chance to sit the examinations between the period scheduled by the board owing to “no faults of their own.”

Others advised the student to visit the nearest JAMB office and ask them what to do about her situation.

Reactions as JAMB student misses examinations

The comments section on Facebook was filled with reactions from netizens who advised the lady on what to do.

Patrick Hayes said:

“There will reschedule u for mopup after they are done with the exam u just have to stay close to ur phone and make sure that's the number you use in registering for jamb ok, when rescheduling they will send messages to that phone number u used in registering jamb.”

Debby Adigwe said:

“But instead of missing exam completely, follow up another set.”

Jennifer Chimamanda said:

"By mop up exam where do u reside."

Sylvester Macglade wrote:

"There is always mop up exam."

Faith EFA said:

"Don't loose hope jamb might schedule a date for those who missed it just pray okay."

Emmanuel Vincent reacted:

"Another one will be rescheduled for those people that missed their exam."

Feliso Bnxn Francisco reacted:

“Yes, u can still join the next group but not next day.”

Mär Véè said:

“You can join Tuesday people same thing happened to my guy.”

Successful Darlington reacted:

“Go and reprint again before it late.”

Musa Ibrahim M Goje said:

“Me too.”

Ăm Ôs said;

“As u c traffic u for come down take bike na.”

Princess Chibest reacted:

“Yes you can go to jamb office and explain to them.”

Blessing Amos said:

“Yes. You can still join the next group.”

See the post below:

Student who checked UTME result shares photo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian student, Yusuf Kameel Abu, recently tried checking his Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination result with a code via mobile.

The young man texted the words 'UTME Result 2024" to the number 55019 and waited for the results to be sent to him as a reply.

Source: Legit.ng