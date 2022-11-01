Dallin Lambert’s biography: who is Bella Weems-Lambert’s husband?

Dallin Lambert is a YouTuber and social media influencer from the United States of America. He became famous for being the husband of Bella Weems, an American YouTuber, social media influencer, singer and entrepreneur. He is also known for his DELLA VLOGS on YouTube.

Dallin Lambert is a digital content creator from America. He is famously recognized for uploading vlogs, pranks and comedy skits on the DELLA VLOGS YouTube channel. The couple is also available on other social media platforms, such as Instagram and TikTok, where they command a significant fan following.

Profile summary

Real name Dallin Lambert Gender Male Date of birth 8 November 1993 Age 29 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth United States of America Current residence Arizona, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’1’’ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Siblings 4 Relationship status Married Wife Bella Weems Profession YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth $1 million - $5 million YouTube DELLA VLOGS

Dallin Lambert’s biography

The social media entertainer was born and raised in the United States of America. He is an American national of white ethnicity. Dallin grew up alongside four siblings, three brothers and one sister. His two younger brothers are Cody and Spencer.

How old is Dallin Lambert?

The American YouTuber is 29 years old as of 2022. When is Dallin Lambert’s birthday? He was born on 8 November 1993. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

What is Dallin Lambert's job?

Dallin Lambert is a YouTuber and social media influencer. He co-runs the DELLA VLOGS YouTube channel alongside his wife. The channel was created on 3 April 2011 and has amassed almost 1.1 million followers as of this writing. The channel mainly contains vlogs, pranks, Q&As, reactions and comedy-related videos. His Instagram account has 221 thousand followers.

He and his wife have a joint TikTok account where they majorly share lip-sync, dance and comedy-related videos. As of 2022, the account boasts over 1.8 million followers and 105.6 million likes. Their joint Instagram account has over 182 thousand followers.

What is Dallin Lambert's net worth?

According to Buzz Learn, the American YouTuber has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. However, this source is unverified; therefore, the information is unreliable. His primary source of income is his social media endeavours.

How did Bella and Dallin Lambert meet?

The two first met at Bella's party, which Dallin attended with some of his friends, and they exchanged numbers. The couple got engaged one year later in Paris, France. They exchanged their wedding vows in March 2017.

Dallin’s wife is a YouTube star, social media influencer, singer and entrepreneur from the United States. She is widely known for being the founder of a direct sales business called Origami Owl Custom Jewelry. She has also won numerous awards, including Gilbert Young Entrepreneur Award and the Bravo Growth Award.

How tall is Dallin Lambert?

The American YouTuber is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.

Fast facts about Dallin Lambert

Dallin Lambert is a YouTuber and social media influencer. He is widely known for his consistent and entertaining content on YouTube. The content creator boasts significant popularity on YouTube and other social media platforms.

