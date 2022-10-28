Christina Khalil’s biography: age, nationality, net worth

Who is Christina Khalil? She is a Lebanese-American YouTuber and social media influencer. She gained fame through her self-titled YouTube channel, where she uploads vlogs, fitness routines, and motorcycle and car content. She was a track and field athlete before she became a full-time YouTuber.

Christina Khalil is a social media influencer based in the United States. Her consistent and engaging content has gradually earned her significant popularity across various social media platforms, especially on TikTok and YouTube.

Profile summary

Real name Christina Khalil Gender Female Date of birth 19 November 1993 Age 28 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Beirut, Lebanon Current residence Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, USA Nationality Lebanese-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Sveta Khalil Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Jaret Campisi Profession YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth $1 million -$5 million YouTube Christina Khalils

Christina Khalil’s biography

The social media influencer was born in Beirut, Lebanon. However, along with her brother and father, they relocated to Santa Bárbara, California, United States, in 2001 when she was eight years old. Her mother's name is Sveta Khalil, and she is Russian. Her father is Lebanese.

Christina grew up alongside her elder brother named Kareem. She is a Lebanese-American national of Russian-Lebanese heritage.

What is Christina Khalil’s age?

The American-based YouTuber is 28 years old as of 2022. She was born on 19 November 1993. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Why is Christina Khalil famous?

Christina is a social media influencer known for her entertaining content on YouTube. She has a self-titled YouTube channel with over 736 thousand subscribers created on 27 October 2011. She uploads daily vlogs, fitness routines, and motorcycle and car content.

She is also known on Instagram, where she boasts 324k followers as of this writing. She uses the platform to promote various clothing brands such as Fashion Nova, Shein, Dolls Kill and Hot Miami Styles.

She has a TikTok account with over 736 thousand followers and 6.8 million likes. She shares lip-sync, dance and comedy-related videos. Her Twitter account has 2 thousand followers.

Christina is also an adult content creator. She is on OnlyFans, where she shares her explicit content.

What is Christina Khalil’s net worth?

The social media influencer has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. However, this source is not verified; thus, the information is unreliable.

Who is Christina Khalil dating?

The American-based YouTuber is currently in a romantic relationship with Jaret Campisi. Her boyfriend is a bodybuilder and YouTuber. The two first met in 2014 and began dating in 2015. Christina and Jaret frequently collaborate to make YouTube videos. They currently reside in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, United States.

What is Christina Khalil’s height?

The Lebanese-born YouTuber is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. Furthermore, she weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

Fast facts about Christina Khalil

Christina Khalil is a Lebanese-born social media influencer. She gained prominence for uploading vlogs and fitness routines on YouTube. She boasts a significant following on YouTube and other social media platforms.

