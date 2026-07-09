Dr Gideon Isah, a Nigerian preacher based in Lokoja, received N120 million in his account on a Sunday afternoon while he was away in Makurdi

Dr Isah immediately informed his lawyer, who advised him to return the funds to the source's account, and he did what many might not have done

The woman who sent the money by mistake called to offer prayers and a token of appreciation to him, which Dr Isah declined

Dr Gideon Isah, a Nigerian preacher and servant of God based in Lokoja, Kogi State, stunned social media users after sharing how he returned N120 million that a woman from Kano had accidentally transferred into his account.

Writing on Facebook on Wednesday, 9 July 2026, Dr Isah recounted that the unexpected alert hit his phone on a Sunday afternoon while he was away in Makurdi.

A Nigerian preacher returns the N120 million that a woman sent to his account by mistake. Photo Credit: Dr Gideon Isah

Source: Facebook

Knowing he had no reason to expect such a sum from anyone, he immediately suspected the transfer was made in error.

Rather than sit on the funds, he contacted his lawyer that same day, who advised him to return the money to the exact account from which it originated.

Woman from Kano makes contact with preacher

By Monday morning, the preacher explained that he received a call from a woman from Kano who had made the erroneous transfer.

She explained that she had visited her bank, which then provided her with his phone number, and she pleaded for the return of her money.

When she sent through her account details, however, Dr Isah noticed she had provided a Moniepoint account number rather than the bank account the transfer had come from. Following his lawyer's earlier guidance, he insisted on sending the funds back to the originating account, which he did that same day.

The woman confirmed receipt of the money and called back to express her gratitude with prayers. She also offered him a financial token of appreciation for his honesty, which he politely turned down. His Facebook post read in part:

"Someone mistakenly sent 120M into my account on Sunday afternoon while I was away in Makurdi.

"I wasn’t expecting such an amount from anyone, so I knew it might be a mistake. Yesterday, Monday morning, a number called from Kano, and the woman said she was the one who had mistakenly sent the money.

"She had to go to her bank before they generated my number for her. She pleaded with me to send the money back, and I asked for her account number..."

Closing his post with practical advice, Dr Isah urged others to always return unexpected funds to the same account they arrived from, noting that doing so offered the safest and most legally sound course of action.

Nigerians react to preacher's honesty

The post quickly gathered attention online, with many Nigerians weighing in on what they would have done in his position.

@Ajogwu Jerry Ochada said:

"If na me person mistakenly send this money, I won't be able to sleep well at night. I go dey fear say bandits don use my account collect ransom."

@Jonathan Abel Omakoji said:

"Papa but we for use the money build God house first ooo."

@Gilmore Ayo said:

"I will see it as miracle money."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had refunded the N2.2 million that was mistakenly sent to his OPay account.

Honest Nigerian man returns N200 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had returned N200 million that was erroneously deposited in his crypto wallet.

The man earned people's admiration on social media because he chose to return a huge amount of money mistakenly deposited into his account.

The crypto trader identified on Facebook as Sunusi Danjuma Ali said he saw $135,000 in his wallet.

Source: Legit.ng