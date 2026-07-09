Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is trending online after his alleged salary surfaced alongside rumours linking him to Cardi B

A popular podcaster has weighed in on the speculation, offering his take on the alleged relationship

The claims have sparked widespread reactions, with fans eager to know what’s happening between the two stars

Nigerian Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has found himself at the centre of online buzz after reports of his alleged salary surfaced alongside rumours linking him romantically with Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B.

Cardi B, born Belcalis Almánzar, is a globally recognised American rapper and songwriter, while Okoye is Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper who plays club football in Europe.

Maduka Okoye’s alleged income becomes talking point amid Cardi B rumours. Credit: @madukaokoye, @iamcardib

Source: Instagram

Prominent Jamaican-American podcaster DJ Akademiks weighed in on the speculation during a livestream, insisting he does not believe the two are romantically involved.

According to him, Cardi B has grown accustomed to dating men with significant wealth, and Okoye’s reported annual earnings of around $900,000 would not meet her standards.

“Offset done tricked on her and spoiled her too much. Even Stefon Diggs stepped it up. You can’t come after that making a million a year,” Akademiks said.

He further suggested that the pair were likely just having a friendly conversation, dismissing the idea of a relationship.

“I don’t think they’re dating. It’s just talk,” he added.

The rumours have continued to trend online, drawing attention not only to Okoye’s career and finances but also to Cardi B’s high-profile lifestyle.

Watch DJ Akademiks address Maduka Okoye and Cardi B's dating rumours below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Maduka Okoye has continued to capture global attention after appearing at the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture Show during Paris Fashion Week.

Aside from being spotted with American rapper Cardi B, Okoye also sparked widespread reactions with his response when asked to share one Igbo word.

In a lighthearted interview segment for Dazed magazine, the British-Nigerian goalkeeper was asked for an Igbo word that everyone should know.

He responded with "Oya," claiming it means "come here."

The remark quickly drew widespread corrections from Nigerians, including celebrities from the entertainment industry, as many pointed out that "Oya" is a well-known Yoruba expression for "hurry up," "let's go," or "it's time."

In Igbo, "come here" is typically "Bia."

Legit.ng also reported that Maduka Okoye and Cardi B arrived at the event in Paris on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, with Okoye escorting Cardi B to her seat before the two sat side by side to watch the runway presentation.

They were also seen together at the Messika showcase, drawing significant attention from photographers and fashion enthusiasts.

Super Eagles' goalkeeper Maduka Okoye faces criticism over Igbo word at Paris Fashion Week. Credit: madukaokoye

Source: Getty Images

Netizens react to Maduka Okoye’s alleged earnings

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ms_omot said:

"Did Maduka tell you he wants to date her?"

_sucremamito said:

"He say na Just? Do you make that much??? 😂😂😂"

omazaura_glam__house said:

"Oya Cardi spokesman we don hear you 😂😂😂😂."

bee__xx said:

"Two adult can’t talk???? Everything must not be dating."

celebrity_dr_dee said:

"Cardi B no need that money ooo just cute baby Dey okay for her😂😂."

What Maduka Okoye said about Super Eagles

Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye broke his silence on Nigeria's hopes of returning to the FIFA World Cup.

He insisted that the team is determined to end its painful run of qualification disappointments by securing a place at the 2030 tournament.

The Udinese shot-stopper made the remarks during an interview with SuperSport presenter Nqobile Khwezi at the British Grand Prix.

Source: Legit.ng