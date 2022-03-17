AmyyWoahh’s biography: age, real name, zodiac sign, net worth

AmyyWoahh is a successful YouTuber, fitness enthusiast, and social media influencer from the United States. She is best known for her comedy bits, music clips and workout routines on TikTok and Instagram.

AmyyWoahh holding a flower. Photo: @amyywoahh

Source: Instagram

AmyyWoahh's online career has been flourishing because she creates unique and relatable content. She has also been consistent, something that separates her from some content creators. Here is a look at every detail you need to know about the famous American TikToker.

Profile summary

Real name: Amy Troyer

Amy Troyer Nickname: AmyyWoahh

AmyyWoahh Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 31 March 1999

31 March 1999 Age: 23 years (as of 2022)

23 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Fort Myers, Florida, United States

Fort Myers, Florida, United States Current residence: Fort Myers, Florida, United States

Fort Myers, Florida, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 3"

5' 3" Height in centimetres: 162

162 Weight in pounds: 126

126 Weight in kilograms: 57

57 Body measurements in inches: 32-25-39

32-25-39 Body measurements in centimetres: 81-63-99

81-63-99 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Model, fitness enthusiast, and social media influencer

Model, fitness enthusiast, and social media influencer Net worth: $900,000

What is AmyyWoahh's real name?

AmyyWoahh holding a YouTube silver button. Photo: @amyywoahh

Source: Instagram

AmyyWoahh's real name is Amy Troyer. She was born in 1999 in Fort Myers, Florida, United States. Not much is known about her parents and siblings.

When is AmyyWoahh's birthday?

The social media influencer celebrates her birthday on 31st March every year. According to astrology, AmyyWoahh's zodiac sign is Aries.

How old is AmyyWoahh?

AmyyWoahh's age is 23 years old as of 2022.

Career

The famous TikTok sensation joined social media platforms for fun. Her first social media site was TikTok, where she posted different hilarious videos on a regular basis. She has managed to amass a huge following as a result of her unique content.

Currently, AmyyWoahh has 16.8 million TikTok followers and more than 688 million likes on her videos. She is also a fitness fanatic and encourages her followers to exercise regularly and live a healthy lifestyle.

She also runs a self-titled YouTube channel, with 2.19 million subscribers. She primarily uploads comedic clips and day-to-day lifestyle content. She is also popular on Instagram with 189k followers. She regularly posts her workout and fashions photos there.

What is AmyyWoahh's net worth?

AmyyWoahh holding a teddy bear. Photo: @amyywoahh

Source: Instagram

According to GossipCrux, her net worth is $900,000. She has acquired her wealth from the entertainment industry and brand partnerships with companies such as Baby Ariel.

Is AmyyWoahh married?

The TikTok star is not married nor in a relationship. She has not publicly talked about her love life.

How tall is AmyyWoahh?

AmyyWoahh's height is 5 feet 3 inches (162 centimetres) and weighs 126 pounds (57 kilograms). She has brown hair and dark brown eyes. Amy Troyer's body measurements are 32-25-39 inches (81-63-99 centimetres).

Where does AmyyWoahh live?

The social media influencer currently resides in Fort Myers, Florida, United States of America.

AmyyWoahh is one of the many young individuals who make a living off social media. She has millions of followers on TikTok and YouTube.

Source: Legit.ng