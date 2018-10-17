Is Wizkid a Muslim or a Christian? All the details about his religion

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, commonly known as Wizkid, is a hugely popular Nigerian singer and songwriter. He is among the most prominent figures in the modern-day Afrobeats music scene and is widely regarded as one of the biggest and most influential African singers. Besides his remarkable career success, one of the most common talking points regarding the Nigerian singer is his religious affiliation. What is Wizkid’s religion? Is he Muslim or Christian?

Wizkid performs at the Red Bull Music Academy Soundsystem at Notting Hill Carnival 2017 on August 27, 2017 in London, England. Photo: Tristan Fewings

Source: Getty Images

Is Wizkid a Muslim? Up until recently, there had been numerous speculations surrounding Wizkid’s religion. Some people argued that he was a Muslim, given his middle name, while others argued he was a Christian due to his mother’s religious affiliation.

What is Wizkid’s religion?

Is Wizkid a Christian? No, the renowned Nigerian singer does not profess any religious faith and is neither a Muslim nor a Christian. Wizkid grew up in a household of mixed religious beliefs. His father, Ayodeji Ibrahim, is a practising Muslim, while his mother is a Pentecostal Christian.

Did Wizkid ever go to church? The singer grew up alongside 12 siblings, some of whom practice Christianity and others, Islam. Growing up, Wizkid would often go to the mosque alongside his fathers while some of his siblings went to church. When he was about 10, he began visiting the church and would even sing in the church choir.

So, which religion is Wizkid? The renowned singer touched on the issue of religion when he was asked about his perspective on various things in this life. He had this to say.

Don’t waste your life with temporary situations. Live life; age isn’t a representation of how smart you are, I know plenty of stupid grown people, too, and I don’t believe in religion.

He also went on to add that his parents made him realise that the greatest religion was love. Here is a look at an excerpt of the renowned singer’s statement.

Growing up in a very spiritual home in Lagos opened my mind. My dad is a Muslim, while my mum is a Christian. I used to go to the mosque with my dad and go to church with my mother. That made me realise that the biggest religion in life is love. Love is the biggest religion I follow. The most important thing to me is family.

Religion in Wizkid’s songs

WizKid performs at The Wiltern on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Timothy Norris

Source: Getty Images

The singer often alludes to ‘Olodumare’ and ‘Olorun,’ some of the names of God in the Yoruba language. Olodumare is known as the supreme creator and is omnipotent.

Wizkid’s religion is quite often the subject of debate amongst his fans. The renowned Nigerian singer recently shed some light on the issue, stating that he does not profess any religious faith and that, according to him, love is the greatest religion.

Source: Legit.ng