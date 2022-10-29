Lacey Hester’s biography: who is Tammy Bradshaw's daughter?

Lacey Hester is a reality TV star and a basketball coach from the United States. She came into the limelight following her participation in the family reality show, The Bradshaw Bunch, which premiered on 17 September 2020. She is also known for being Tammy Bradshaw's daughter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Photo: @lacey_hester_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lacey Hester's popularity on social media has gradually grown, especially on Instagram, since she entered the show. She is a mother of two children. The basketball coach currently resides in Hawaii, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Lacey Hester Luttrull Gender Female Date of birth 29 June 1984 Age 38 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Dallas, Texas, United States Current residence Hawi, Hawaii, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Grey Father David Luttrull Mother Tammy Alice Bradshaw Step-father Terry Bradshaw Siblings 3 Marital status Married Husband Noah Hester Children 2 Profession Reality TV star, basketball coach Net worth $700,000 Instagram @lacey_hester_

Lacey Hester's biography

The reality TV star was born in Dallas, Texas, United States. Lacey Hester's dad is David Luttrull, while her mother is Tammy Alice Bradshaw. Her mother is a social media personality and a former model.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Lacey's parents divorced in 1999, and her mother married the former four-time NFL Super Bowl champion quarterback, Terry Bradshaw. They dated for 15 years before tying the knot in 2014.

Photo: @lacey_hester_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The American coach has two stepsisters, Racheal and Erin Bradshaw. They are Terry's children from his third marriage to Charlotte Hopkins.

She also had a brother named David Cody Luttrull. He died on 6 July 2009. He died at the age of 23 years. It was reported that he died from accidental drug overd*se. Since then, the reality TV personality has created awareness about the dangers of using dr*gs.

What is Lacey Hester's age?

The basketball coach is 38 years old as of 2022. She was born on 29 June 1984. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

The American coach rose to fame when she appeared in the family reality television show, The Bradshaw Bunch. She appeared in the show alongside her parents, Terry and Tammy, and her stepsisters, Rachel and Erin.

The story revolves around the lives of Terry Bradshaw and his family. The show premiered on 17 September 2020, and its first season ended on 5 November 2020. The second season was released on 6 October 2021 and ended on 5 January 2022.

Terry Bradshaw's daughter is a basketball coach at a girls' high school `in Hawaii, United States. She is also famous for sharing fashion, travel and her family pictures on Instagram, where she has acquired a significant fan following of over 58 thousand followers as of this writing. She is also an avid gamer.

What is Lacey Hester's net worth?

According to Vecam Spot, her net worth is alleged to be around $750,000. However, this information is not reliable since the source is not verified. She primarily earns her wealth as a reality TV star and a basketball coach.

Who is Lacey Hester's husband?

Photo: @lacey_hester_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The reality TV star is married to Noah Hester, a professional chef. He is the brand manager at Bradshaw Kentucky Bourbon, a wine and spirit business owned by Terry Bradshaw. He was also featured in the TV series, The Bradshaw Bunch.

Noah and Lacey first met in 2014, and in April 2016, they got engaged. They tied the knot in August 2016. The two celebrated their sixth anniversary in August 2022. The couple shares a son named Jebediah, born in June 2017 and a daughter called Zurie, born in April 2013, from her mother's previous relationship.

Fast facts about Lacey Hester

How old is Lacey Hester? The reality TV personality is 38 years old as of 2022. Who is Lacey Hester's brother? Her late brother was called David Cody Luttrull. Who is Lacey Hester's daughter? Her daughter is called Zurie from her previous relationship. How many children does Lacey Hester have? She is the mother of two, Jeb and Zurie. Is Lacey Hester Terry Bradshaw's daughter? Yes, she is the stepdaughter of the former NFL player Terry Bradshaw. Who is Lacey Hester's biological father? Her father is David Luttrull. Who is Lacey Hester's mother? Her mother is Tammy Alice Bradshaw. Who is Lacey Hester's husband? She is married to Noah Hester, a professional chef.

Lacey Hester is a basketball coach and television personality. Her fame skyrocketed when she appeared in the reality TV show The Bradshaw Bunch. She is also an Instagram personality.

READ ALSO: Coco Quinn's biography: age, height, birthday, sisters, net worth

Legit.ng recently published Coco Quinn's biography. She is a model, dancer, singer, actress and social media influencer. She came into the limelight after appearing in Dance Moms, a reality TV show. She boasts a huge following across her social media pages.

Coco Quinn made her acting debut in 2016 when she appeared in the TV series Stitchers. Coco is also a musician. Some of her songs include Drivers Licence and Lose You To Love Me.

Source: Legit.ng