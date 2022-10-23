Cecily Chapman's biography: age, birthday, siblings, net worth

Cecily Chapman is a reality TV star, bail agent, and social media influencer from the United States. She came into the limelight following her appearance on the reality series Dog and Beth: On the Hunt and a spinoff of the series Dog the Bounty Hunter. She is widely known as the daughter of Beth Smith and stepdaughter of Duane Chapman.

Cecily Chapman is a model. She competed in several pageants in high school and won various low-level beauty pageants. Chapman nearly married Matty Smith, but she cancelled the wedding before it happened.

Profile summary

Full name Cecily Barmore Chapman Gender Female Date of birth 19 June 1993 Age 29 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Denver, Colorado, United States Current residence Hawaii, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Body measurements in inches 38-32-40 Body measurements in centimetres 97-81-101 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Keith A. Barmore Step-father Duane Lee Chapman Mother Alice Elizabeth Chapman Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Blake Estes School Sacred Hearts Academy Profession Reality TV star, bail agent, social media influencer Net worth $500,000 Instagram @cecilybeezee

Cecily Chapman's biography

The social media sensation was born in Denver, Colorado, the United States, to her parents, Alice Elizabeth Chapman and Keith A. Barmore. Her mother was a reality TV personality widely known for her appearance in the TV shows Dog and Beth: On the Hunt and Dog the Bounty Hunter. She died on 26 June 2019 after a two-year battle with throat and lung cancer.

Her parents, Beth and Keith, married on 26 August 1991 but later divorced. In 2006, her mother married Duane Chapman, a famous bounty hunter, reality TV star, and former bail bondsman.

Who are Cecily Chapman's siblings?

The reality TV star has three siblings. She has an older half-brother, Dominic Davis, who was born before her mom's first marriage with Keith A. Barmore. Her mother bore him when she was a teenager. Cecily also has two more siblings, Garry Chapman and Bonnie Chapman, from her mother's second marriage.

Apart from her blood siblings, the reality TV star has several step-siblings: Leland Chapman, Christopher Michael Hecht, James Robert, Zebediah Duane, Nicholas, Wesley, Barbara Katie, Britney Lynn Darnell, Duane Lee, and Lyssa.

Her stepfather, Duane, married Francie Frane after Cecily's mom's death. The reality TV star claimed she was not invited to the wedding with her sister Bonnie Chapman.

Educational background

Cecily graduated in 2012 from Sacred Hearts Academy. She also acquired a certificate of certified bail agent from the national bail association of Professional Bail Agents, USA.

How old is Cecily Chapman?

Cecily Chapman's age is 29 years as of 2022. She was born on 19 June 1993. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

What is Cecily Chapman doing now?

Cecily is a reality TV star, entrepreneur and social media personality. In 2003, she appeared alongside her parents, Beth and Duane Dog Chapman and her brother Leland Chapman in the reality TV show Dog the Bounty Hunter. She was featured in the show up to 2007. Later in 2013, the American TV personality also appeared in the reality TV series Dog and Beth: On the Hunt.

In 2019, the bail agent was cast in the TV series Dog's Most Wanted, which her mother was filming at the time of her death. Her mom appeared in two episodes of the series before her death.

Cecily is active and famous on Instagram, with 212 thousand followers. The reality TV personality is also active on OnlyFans. Her Twitter account has over 112 thousand followers. She also owns an online store, For Beth selling shirts, caps and beanies.

What is Cecily Chapman's net worth?

The entrepreneur has an alleged net worth of $500 thousand. However, this information is not official. She primarily makes her income from social media endeavours and her online business. She also earns her wealth as a reality TV star.

Is Cecily Chapman married?

No, she is not married. She seems to be in a relationship with Blake Estes. She was previously engaged to Matty Smith, a professional plumber. The two started dating in 2016, and on Christmas of 2018, they got engaged.

Cecily had revealed her wedding date to be 1 December 2021; however, the wedding was cancelled, claiming they needed a break, but they eventually broke up.

Fast fact about Cecily Chapman

Cecily Chapman is a bail agent, reality TV star, and social media personality. She rose to fame when she appeared in the CMT series Dog and Beth: On the Hunt and a spinoff of the series Dog the Bounty Hunter.

