Christina McLarty’s biography: who is David Arquette’s wife?

Christina McLarty is a former professional journalist, producer and television personality from the United States of America. She is a former correspondent for Entertainment Tonight. Christina is also popular as the wife of David Arquette, a former professional American wrestler, actor and producer.

The American producer attends Vintage Hollywood Wine & Food tasting benefiting The People Concern on 9 June 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tiffany Rose

Source: Getty Images

Who is David Arquette’s wife? She is called Christina McLarty, an Emmy Award-winning news reporter turned producer. Christina and David have been together since 12 April 2015 and have two sons.

Profile summary

Real name Christina West McLarty Gender Female Date of birth 25 April 1981 Age 41 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Hope, Arkansas, United States of America Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Bud McLarty Mother Shelley Marital status Married Husband David Arquette Children 2 Education New York University Profession Journalist, producer, television personality Net worth $18 million Instagram @christinaarquette

Christina McLarty’s biography

The former professional journalist was born Christina West McLarty in Hope, Arkansas, United States of America and currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. She is the only child of her parents, Bud McLarty and Shelley. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

After completing her high school education, she enrolled at New York University, where she graduated with a degree in journalism. While there, she participated in various ice skating programs.

How old is Christina McLarty?

The American journalist attends the 2016 Los Angeles Dinner: What You Do Matters presented by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum on 2 March 2016. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

Source: Getty Images

Christina McLarty's age is 41 years old as of 2022. She was born on 25 April 1981. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

What is Christina McLarty’s profession?

Christina McLarty began her career as a journalist in her hometown Arkansas. She served as an intern for MTV's news and documentaries division. Her first full-time job was at KATV-Channel 7 in Little Rock, where she served as a general assignment reporter.

She also worked as a reporter, producer and host of the show Buzzed Into DFW, which aired on KTXA/Channel 22, a sister station to KTVT. While there, she served as a weekend anchor and did human-interest stories on the Dallas Mavericks basketball team. She worked for the station from 2004 to 2006.

Later, she served as a correspondent for Entertainment Tonight and interviewed numerous celebrities, including Miley Cyrus, Will Arnett, Arsenio Halls, Oprah, Robin Williams and Chrissy Teigen. In addition, she worked as a reporter for The Insider.

Aside from journalism, she is also into acting and production. She has appeared in numerous reality television shows and documentaries, including the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless (2011), Guilty Pleasures (2016) and Home & Family (2013).

Currently, she works as a producer and has produced various documentary series, such as Valerie (2019) and The First Step (2021). She co-produced the documentary Survivor’s Guide to Prison (2018) alongside her husband. Below is a list of her other producer credits according to her IMDb profile;

Way Down Bundy (post-production)

(post-production) Magic Johnson Docuseries (post-production)

(post-production) Sea Gypsies: The Plutonium Dome (2022)

(2022) God Said Give 'Em Drum Machines (2022)

(2022) They Call Me Magic (2022)

(2022) High Heel (2021)

(2021) Ghosts of the Ozarks (2021)

(2021) The First Step (2021)

(2021) You Cannot Kill David Arquette (2020)

What is Christina McLarty's net worth?

The American producer has an alleged net worth of $18 million. However, this source is not official; and hence unreliable. Her primary source of income is her career as a producer and journalist.

How did Christina McLarty meet David Arquette?

Christina and David reportedly met at a boat party immediately after Christina’s split from Joe Francis. The two began dating in 2011 and got engaged in July 2014. They exchanged their wedding vows on 12 April 2015.

David Arquette is a former American professional wrestler, actor and producer. He is widely recognized for his roles in various Hollywood films, including Scream, Wild Bill, Never Been Kissed, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and See Spot Run.

The couple has two sons named Charlie West Arquette, born on 28 April 2014 and Augustus Alexis, born on 8 March 2017. They also share a daughter named Coco Arquette from her husband's previous marriage with Courteney Cox.

The American producer and her husband attend the Showtime Emmy eve nominees celebrations at San Vincente Bungalows on 21 September 2019 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

The American-based producer was also previously married to Joe Francis, the creator and producer of Girls Gone Wild, in November 2010.

What is Christina McLarty's height?

The former journalist is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 132 pounds (60 kilograms).

Fast facts about Christina Mclarty

Christina McLarty is a former journalist, producer and television personality from the United States of America. She is well-known for being the wife of David Arquette, a former American professional wrestler, actor and producer. She was a correspondent for Entertainment Tonight.

