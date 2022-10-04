Catherine Ritchson’s biography: who is Alan Ritchson’s wife?

Catherine Ritchson is a writer and producer from the United States. She came into the limelight following her marriage to Alan Ritchson, a renowned American actor, model, director and singer.

Photo: @catritchson on Instagram (modified by author)

Catherine Ritchson has been married to her husband for over fifteen years and shares three children with him. She and her spouse own a production company, AllyCat Entertainment Inc.

Profile summary

Full name Catherine Campbell Ritchson Gender Female Date of birth 20 March 1989 Age 33 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Father Ralph Bullard Mother Georgia Rogers Siblings 2 Marital status Married Husband Alan Ritchson Children 3 University University of Florida Profession Producer, writer Net worth $500,000

Catherine Ritchson's biography

The American writer was born in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, United States. Her parents are Ralph Bullard and Georgia Rogers. She was raised alongside her sister Kelly and brother Scott. Catherine studied for four years at the University of Florida and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Finance, Science and Russian.

What is Catherine Ritchson's age?

The American writer is 33 years old as of 2022. She was born on 20 March 1989. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

What does Catherine Ritchson do for a living?

Alan Ritchson's wife is a producer and writer. After completing her studies, she worked as a development intern for three months at Comedy Central. Then, in September 2005, the American producer worked as a finance teaching assistant at the University of Florida. She worked there for nine months.

In July 2006, she was a financial analyst at International Creative Management (ICM). After working for over seven years, she and her husband created a production company AllyCat Entertainment which they currently operate. She is the Vice President of the incorporation.

Catherine Ritchson has worked on several movies and TV series as part of AllyCat Entertainment, including Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland, Mojito, Cicada 3301, The Bad Seeds of Loving Spring and Tree House Time Machine.

In 2017, the short film Tree House Time Machine, produced by Catherine, won two awards, one for the production firm and the other for the director. She is also a writer who made her writing debut from Employee 665.

What is Catherine Ritchson's net worth?

According to Popular Bio, her net worth is estimated to be $500,000. However, this information is not official. She primarily earns her wealth as a producer.

How did Alan and Catherine Ritchson meet?

The two met while still in school, where they danced in ballet. They have been married for over 15 years, having tied the knot in May 2006. They have three sons together, namely Calem, Edan and Amory Tristan. Their last born, Amory, was born in 2015.

Catherine's husband is a famous actor and singer. He has appeared in several films and TV shows, including Ghosts of War, Titans and Hunger Games. He is currently famous for playing Jack Reacher in the TV series Reacher.

What is Catherine Ritchson's height?

She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 143 pounds or 65 kilograms.

Fast facts about Catherine Ritchson

Who is Catherine Ritchson? She is an American writer and producer. When is Catherine Ritchson's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 20 March every year. How old is Catherine Ritchson? She is 33 years old as of 2022. Does Catherine Ritchson have children? Yes, she has three sons; Calem, Edan and Amory Tristan. What is Catherine Ritchson's height? She stands at the height of 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. What is Catherine Ritchson's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $500,000.

Catherine Ritchson is a writer and producer who has garnered fame as the wife of the American actor Alan. She owns a production company, AllyCat Entertainment Inc., together with her husband. She is a mother of three children.

