Benny Soliven’s biography: age, birthday, ethnicity, girlfriend

Who is Benny Soliven? He is an American YouTuber and social media celebrity. He owns a self-titled YouTube channel that has over a million subscribers. The videos on his channel are mostly pranks, challenges, and shared experiences with his family and friends.

Benny Soliven started his career as an internet celebrity. Later, he began a music career composing music hip-hop and rap music. Apart from his career, he is close to his family. There are a couple of videos of moments he has shared with his sister and mother.

Full name Benny Soliven Nickname Benny Gender Male Date of birth 27th January 1993 Age 29 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Stockton, California, USA Current residence California Nationality American Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’8” Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 168 Weight in kilograms 76 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Children 1 Profession YouTuber, social media personality Net worth $1 million Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Alondra Ortiz YouTube Benny Soliven Instagram @bennysoliven

Benny Soliven’s biography

Where is Benny Soliven from? He was born in Stockton, California, USA. The star was reportedly born into a Puerto Rican-American family. He became interested in music and started to learn how to compose music at a tender age.

He went to a local school in California. He appears to share a close relationship with his parents, as witnessed on his social media platforms. Benny Soliven's sister is Ariana, who has appeared in some of his videos.

How old is Benny Soliven?

Benny Soliven's age is 29 as of 2022. He was born on 27th January. Considering his birth date, he is an Aquarius.

What is Benny Soliven's ethnicity?

He is of Latino ethnicity. However, there are rumours of Benny Soliven being Filipino due to his appearance, but that is not the case.

Career

Soliven is famously known for his prank videos and challenges featuring mostly his friends and family. His TikTok page has earned him the popularity he has today. He has become an influential social media star with millions of followers on various social media platforms.

He started gaining popularity on YouTube in 2015 when he posted his first video. His content caught the audience's attention, and his fan base started to grow steadily. Later he started uploading music videos attracting even more followers. Some of his songs include:

Better Things

For What

Broke B*tch

On You

Feel The Difference

Us Always

My Type

Go Girl

Fake Love

Go Dumb

For the Women

Put You On

Hottest Out

What is Benny Soliven's net worth?

According to Celebs Life Reel, the YouTuber has an alleged net worth of $1 million. However, this figure is not official because the source can't be verified. Primarily, he earns his income from sponsorship deals and affiliate commissions on YouTube and Instagram. He also sells merchandise on social media.

Who is Benny Soliven's girlfriend?

According to Famous Birthdays, her girlfriend is Alondra Ortiz. Benny Soliven and Alondra appear started dating in 2020. Alondra Ortiz is also a well-known social media influencer. She regularly posts her modelling shots on Instagram, where she boasts millions of followers. In addition, Ortiz is an active YouTuber and a cosmetic specialist.

What happened between Benny and Alondra?

According to HITC, in 2020, the couple shared some cryptical posts on social media. This made their fans question whether they were still together. However, the couple is together based on their recent social media posts.

FAQs

Who is Benny Soliven? He is a YouTuber and social media star who has earned his popularity by uploading pranks, challenges, and other relatable videos. Where is Benny Soliven from? He was born in Stockton, California, United States. What is Benny Soliven’s net worth? The American YouTuber has an alleged net worth of $1 million What else does Benny Soliven do? He is a singer and rapper. When is Benny Soliven's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 27th January. Is Benny Soliven close to his family? Yes. He often posts pictures and videos with his family members. What is Benny Soliven's nationality? He is an American (Puerto Rican-American) national.

Benny Soliven's hard work and determination have seen him become among the best YouTubers. He continues to create more entertaining content for his loyal fans on YouTube and TikTok. He is also a family guy who loves spending his time with his family and friends.

