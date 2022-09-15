Elsy Guevara’s biography: age, height, parents, baby father

Who is Elsy Guevara? She is an American-based Instagram star, fashion model and social media influencer. She gained prominence for sharing her lifestyle, fashion, modelling and beauty-related content on Instagram, where she boasts a massive fan following. She also co-runs a joint YouTube channel, Alondra & Elsy, alongside her friend Alondra Dessy.

Elsy Guevara is a popular social media influencer from the United States. She commands significant popularity across various social media platforms, especially on Instagram and TikTok. She is also a businessperson and co-runs a clothing business, OOTDFash, alongside her sisters.

Profile summary

Full name Elsy Guevara Gender Female Date of birth 21 September 1996 Age 26 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, CA, US Nationality Salvadoran Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-26-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-86 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 5 Relationship status Single Children 1 Profession Instagram star, fashion model and social media influencer Net worth $500 thousand Instagram @elsyguevara

Elsy Guevara’s biography

The social media entertainer was born and raised in the United States of America. She is a Salvadoran national of Hispanic heritage. She was raised alongside three sisters named Patricia (half-sister), Jennifer and Beatriz Guevara, as well as two younger brothers. Her father is from Santa Ana, El Salvador, and her mother, Elsa Guevara Escobar, is from Agua Caliente, El Salvador.

When Elsy and her siblings were very young, they were put into foster care. Their dad accused their mom of abuse, despite being an abuser himself. Regardless, the kids were taken away and spent some time at foster homes before being reunited with their mother.

What is Elsy Guevara's age?

The American-based fashion model is 26 years old as of 2022. When is Elsy Guevara's birthday? She was born on 21 September 1996. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

What is Elsy Guevara known for?

Elsy Guevara is a social media influencer known for sharing her lifestyle, fashion and modelling pictures alongside her family and friends on Instagram. Currently, her account has over 1.4 million followers.

She has a self-titled YouTube channel created on 16 February 2014 and began posting videos in October 2019. The channel mainly contains reactions, vlogs and daily lifestyle videos. As of 2022, the channel has over 625 thousand subscribers.

She also co-runs a joint YouTube channel, Alondra & Elsy, alongside her friend Alondra Dessy. The channel was created on 24 February 2018 and has amassed over 968 thousand subscribers. They mainly upload pranks, challenges, vlogs, Q&As and beauty-related content.

She is also active and famous on TikTok, where she boasts over 822 thousand followers and almost 40 million likes. She mainly posts lip-sync dance and comedy-related videos. In addition, she has over 395 thousand followers on Twitter.

She has worked for various popular clothing and beauty brands such as Savage X Fenty, Fashion Nova, Lounge, Murad Skincare, Shein, Pretty Little Thing and Ulta Beauty.

Besides being a social media influencer and fashion model, she is also a businessperson. She co-runs a clothing business, OOTDFash, alongside her sisters. The business is based in La Habra, California, United States.

What is Elsy Guevara's net worth?

According to Popular Networth, the social media influencer has an alleged net worth of $500 thousand. However, this source is not verified, therefore, the information is not reliable. Her primary source of income is her social media endeavours and paid partnerships. She also earns a decent amount from her clothing business.

Who is Elsy Guevara's boyfriend?

The fashion model is not dating anyone at the moment; she is single. However, she was previously in a relationship with Elijah Gates. The two dated for one year before they broke up. They share a daughter named Ehlani Guevara, born on 20 June 2020.

How tall is Elsy Guevara?

The social media influencer stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her measurements are 34-26-34 inches (86-66-86 centimetres).

Fast facts about Elsy Guevara

Who is Elsy Guevara? She is an Instagram star, fashion model, businessperson and social media influencer. Where is Elsy Guevara from? She was born in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. What is Elsy Guevara's nationality? She is a Salvadoran national. What is Elsy Guevara's ethnicity? She is of Hispanic heritage. What is Elsy Guevara's height? The social media influencer stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. Who is Elsy Guevara's baby father? He is called Elijah Gates. They broke up after dating for one year. Why did Elsy Guevara go to jail? Her ex-boyfriend, Elijah Gates, called the police on her for hitting him while he was supposedly holding their daughter. Elsy was arrested and had to appear in court.

Elsy Guevara is an American-based Instagram star, fashion model and social media influencer. She is also a businessperson who runs an online clothing store, as well as brand ambassador for many popular fashion brands.

