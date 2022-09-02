Mecca White’s biography: what is known about Persia White’s daughter?

Who is Mecca White? She is a multi-talented actress, producer, editor, director, writer, singer and businessperson from the United States. She is famous as the daughter of the prominent Bahamas-born American actress, singer and musician Persia White. She appeared in the TV series Girlfriends alongside her mother.

Mecca White is a rising actress who has won the attention of many people with her unique and outstanding acting skills. She made her professional acting debut in 2002 at the age of 7. She wrote, directed and starred in Juice Truck (2018). She also runs a clothing business called White Lion.

Full name Mecca Morgan White Gender Female Date of birth 7 October 1995 Age 26 years old (as of September 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Joseph Morgan (stepfather) Mother Persia White Relationship status Single Education The Los Angeles Film School, New York Film Academy Profession Actress, writer, director, filmmaker, producer, editor Net worth $700 thousand

Mecca White’s biography

The rising actress was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, United States, where she currently lives. She is an American national of American-Indian-African-European ancestry.

Regarding her education, Mecca graduated from Los Angeles Film School in 2016 with an Associate degree in Film, Cinema, and Video Studies. She also attended The Groundlings, Sanford Meisner Center, New York Film Academy and London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts, where she studied acting.

Who are Mecca White's parents?

Her parents are Persia White and Joseph Morgan. Mecca White’s mother is a renowned actress, singer, and musician. She is widely known as Denise Williams, a role she portrayed on the short-lived television series Breaker High. She also starred as Lynn Searcy in Girlfriends (2000-2008).

Her stepdad, Joseph Morgan, is a British actor and director recognized for his role as Niklaus Mikaelson on the TV series The Vampire Diaries.

Her mother was first married to Saul Williams, a renowned American rapper, singer, songwriter, musician, poet, writer, and actor. They separated in 2009 when she was 14 years old, and her mother married Joseph Morgan on 5 July 2014.

How old is Mecca White?

The American-based actress is 26 years old as of September 2022. She was born on 7 October 1995. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Career highlights

Mecca White made her professional acting debut in 2002 in the TV series, Girlfriends, where she portrayed the character of Savannah alongside her mother.

Her outstanding performance has since landed her roles in a number of films and TV shows. In 2018, she gained recommendations as the writer, director and star of the short film Juice Truck. The film depicts the story of two socially awkward girls working in a juice truck in Santa Monica, California. Her mother was also featured in the film.

She also appeared in the film Carousel in 2017, which was directed by her stepfather Joseph Morgan. Presently, she is a raising actress with 6 acting credits. Here is a list of her movies and TV series:

2021: Take Back the Night as The Party Bartender

as The Party Bartender 2021: Dhar Mann as Court Spectator 1

as Court Spectator 1 2019: Iconic as Niki

as Niki 2018: Juice Truck as Alex

as Alex 2017/IV: Carouse l as Cashier

l as Cashier 2002: Girlfriends as Savannah

Mecca is also a singer and songwriter. She has released a number of songs, including Valentine, Lion Skin and Reckless Endless Noise, which are available on SoundCloud.

Aside from Acting and singing, she also owns an online clothing brand known as White Lion, where she majorly sells hoodies, T-shirts, bags and jackets.

What is Mecca White’s net worth?

Persia White's daughter, Mecca, has an alleged net worth of $700 thousand. However, this information is not reliable since the source is not verified. Her primary source of income is her acting career. She also earns a decent amount from her online business.

What is Mecca White’s height?

The American actress is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds (50 kilograms).

Fast facts about Mecca Morgan White

Who is Mecca White? She is an American actress, writer, editor, producer, singer and businessperson. Where is Mecca White from? She was born in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. What is Mecca White's age? She is 26 years old as of September 2022. She was born on 7 October 1995. What is Mecca White's ethnicity? She is of American-Indian-African-European ethnicity. Who is Mecca White's mother? She is called Persia White, a renowned American-based actress, singer and musician. Who is Mecca White's father? The identity of her biological father remains unknown since her mother has never disclosed any information about him to the public. However, she has a stepfather called Joseph Morgan. Is Mecca White adopted? Yes, her stepfather, actor Joseph Morgan adopted her when she married her mother. Who is Mecca White dating? The rising actress is currently presumed single. She has also neither confirmed anything about her previous nor current relationship.

Mecca White is a rising actress who is building her career in the entertainment industry. Her mother and stepfather, Joseph Morgan, immersed her in a world of art, film, and laughter. She currently has 6 acting credits under her name. She is also a businessperson who owns an online clothing line.

