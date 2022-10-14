Gaege Gibson (JuicyFruitSnacks)’ biography: age, height, net worth

Gaege Gibson is a gamer and YouTuber from the United States. He is best known by his gaming name JuicyFruitSnacks, though he changed his channel name to Juicy. He is also a member of the YouTube group The Boys, which creates gaming content.

Gaege Gibson is an established gamer. However, Gaege was a musician before he started creating gaming content full-time. In 2018, he shared that he was working on releasing music with singer Faroutraf. However, the music hasn’t been released as of 2022. Gaege also plays the guitar and has shared photos of him performing at a concert.

Profile summary

Full name Gaege Gibson Known as JuicyFruitSnacks Gender Male Date of birth 18 October 1998 Age 24 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Florida, United States Current residence Palm Bay, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 174 Weight in kilograms 79 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Green Siblings 1 Brother Trippie Cola Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Liv Bevan Profession YouTuber, gamer Net worth $400K YouTube Juicy

Gaege Gibson’s biography

Gaege Gibson lives in Palm Bay, Florida. He has an older brother who is known only as Trippie Cola. Like Gaege, Trippie is a gamer who often posts videos on TikTok and Twitch. The content creator generally keeps his family life private, so his parents are unknown. However, Gaege Gibson’s brother wished him a happy birthday in 2020.

How old is Gaege Gibson?

Gaege Gibson’s age is 24 years as of 2022. He was born on 18th October 1998 in Florida, United States. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Why is Gaege Gibson famous?

Gaege is known for his gaming YouTube channel, JuicyFruitSnacks, which he renamed Juicy. He mostly creates virtual reality comedy gaming videos. He started the channel in March 2019, and it has over 2.7 million subscribers at the time of writing.

He has a second YouTube channel, big juicy, which has more gaming content. However, the videos on the second channel follow traditional gaming formats rather than virtual reality.

In addition to his gaming content, Juicy is a member of a gamer group called The Boys. Other group members are Wiliam Jonas (Mully), Joshua Wanders (JoshDub), Eduardo (EddieVR) and Sam Denby (Your Narrator).

Each group member is a professional gamer with a channel where they share virtual reality gaming videos. When they collaborate, they mostly do challenges, reactions and vlog-style content, though they occasionally play games too. The group also has a gaming-themed clothing line called BOYS. They sell their merchandise on their online store, The Boys Store.

Gibson is also popular on TikTok, where he mostly shares snippets of his YouTube gaming videos. He has over 1.7 million followers on his TikTok page and 443,000 followers on Instagram.

Did Gaege Gibson leave the boys?

No, Juicy is still a part of the gaming group. He attended the PAX gaming convention with the group in October 2022 and was part of the panel. Like the other members, he creates more content on his personal platform than he does on the group.

What is Gaege Gibson’s net worth?

He has an alleged net worth of $400,000 as of 2022. However, there are no official verifiable sources on this matter. He makes money from YouTube advertisements, brand endorsements and selling merchandise.

Is Gaege Gibson single?

No, the content creator is not single. He is in a relationship with pop singer, YouTuber and gamer Liv Bevan. Liv is part of the all-girls YouTube gaming group, The Girls. They started dating in April 2021. Since Liv lives in Sydney, Australia, the two frequently fly back and forth between Sydney and Florida to visit each other.

How tall is Gaege Gibson?

Gaege Gibson’s height is about 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres). He weighs approximately 174 pounds (79 kilograms).

FAQs

How old is JuicyFruitSnacks? The content creator is 24 years old as of 2022. His birthday is 18th October. Where does Gaege Gibson live? He lives in Palm Bay, Florida. Who is Gaege Gibson’s brother? He has an older brother known only as Trippie Cola. He is also a gaming content creator. What is Gaege Gibson’s height? He is about 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall. Is Gaege Gibson single? No, he is in a relationship with Australian singer and YouTuber Liv Bevan. How much is JuicyFruitSnacks worth? Gaege Gibson’s net worth alleged net worth is $400,000.

Gaege Gibson is now a popular name in the gaming world. His content has attracted many followers on Twitch and YouTube. Besides his gaming career, JuicyFruitSnacks is in a relationship with Liv Bevan, a fellow gamer.

