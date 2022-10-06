Connor Payton’s biography: what is known about Sean Payton’s son?

Connor Payton is an American celebrity kid. He came into the limelight following the release of Home Team, a biographical sports comedy film. He is the son of Sean Payton, a former professional American NFL coach.

Connor Payton is currently pursuing his studies at Texas Christian University. He lives in Fort Worth, Texas, United States. Indeed, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. He is also an athlete and played for Liberty Christian School.

Profile summary

Full name Connor Payton Gender Male Date of birth 31 May 2000 Age 22 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Argyle, Texas, United States Current residence Fort Worth, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1 Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Blond Eye colour Green Father Patrick Sean Payton Mother Beth Shuey Siblings 3 Relationship status Single School Liberty Christian School College Texas Christian University Profession Student

Connor Payton's biography

The American celebrity kid was born in Argyle, Texas, the United States, to his parents, Patrick Sean Payton and Beth Shuey. His father is a retired coach of the New Orleans Saints. Conner has an elder sister named Meghan, a sports journalist in the National Football League.

His parents divorced, and both of them remarried. His mother got married to Jamie McGuire, and his father is married to Skyline Montgomery. Connor has two half-sisters, Maggie and Molly McGuire, from her stepfather, Jamie McGuire's marriage to Krystin Knox.

Education

Sean Payton's son attended Liberty Christian School. According to his Facebook profile, he is currently a student at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, United States, since 2019. He will graduate in 2023.

How old is Connor Payton?

Connor Payton's age is 22 years old as of 2022. He was born on 31 May 2000. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Conner Payton's early football career

The American celebrity kid played football for Liberty Christian Warriors when he was a student at Liberty Christian School. He also played basketball for the Black Bears club. Although he is yet to become a professional player in the NFL, he aspires to work in an NFL front office. Connor currently works at the Saints training camp in the Saints Scouting Department.

On 28 January 2022, the Home Team film was released on Netflix. It follows the true story of his father returning to his hometown following his suspension for a year as a coach of the New Orleans Saints in 2012. His team had deliberately injured opposite players.

The former American coach spent that year coaching his son's middle school football team, Liberty Christian Warriors. In the process, he formed a close bond with his son.

Fast facts about Connor Payton

Who is Conner Payton? He is the son of a former American coach, Sean Payton. When is Connor Payton's birthday? He marks his birthday on 31 May. What is Connor Payton's age? The celebrity child is 22 years old as of 2022. Where did Connor Payton go to college? He is currently studying at Texas Christian University. Did Sean Payton coach his son's football team? Yes, he coached Liberty Christian Warriors in 2012. Does Connor Payton still play football? No, he does not play for his college football team. Where does Connor Payton live? He resides in Fort Worth, Texas, United States.

Conner Payton is a celebrity kid widely known for being the son of the former American NFL football coach. He is currently pursuing his studies at Texas Christian University.

