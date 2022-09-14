Festus Oladunjoye Ojo’s biography: who is Iyabo Ojo's son?

Festus Oladunjoye Ojo is a Nigerian businessperson and social media influencer. He is famous for being the son of Iyabo Ojo, a renowned Nigerian film actress, director, and producer.

Photo: @festo_baba on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Festus Oladunjoye Ojo is a celebrity child who has become famous because of her popular mother. He is a social media influencer and has worked with various brands, such as Stark Luxury. He is also the founder of Fedel Wears.

Profile summary

Full name Festus Oladunjoye Ojo Nickname Festo Baba Gender Male Date of birth 21 June 1999 Age 23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Lagos State, Nigeria Current residence Istanbul, Turkey Nationality Nigerian State of origin Ogun State Tribe Yoruba Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Alice Iyabo Ojo Father Ademidun Ojo Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Education Altinbas University Profession Social media influencer, businessperson

Festus Oladunjoye Ojo's biography

The businessperson was born and raised in Lagos State, Nigeria. He is a Nigerian national of African heritage and is from Ogun State. Festus Ojo’s parents are Iyabo and Ademidun Ojo. His mother is a renowned Nollywood actress, director, and producer. His parents divorced when he was young.

The social media influencer grew up alongside his younger sister, Priscilla Ajoke Ojo, a Nigerian up-and-comig actress, model, businessperson and social media influencer.

He completed his high school education in 2015. He is currently an undergraduate student at Altinbas University, Istanbul, Turkey.

How old is Festus Oladunjoye Ojo?

Iyabo Ojo's son is 23 years old as of 2022. When is Festus Oladunjoye Ojo’s birthday? He was born on 21 June 1999. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

What is Festus Oladunjoye Ojo’s profession?

Festus Oladunjoye Ojo is a businessperson and social media influencer. He is the founder of Fedel Wears, where he majorly sells men’s clothing such as T-shirts, jean shorts, joggers and hoodies.

He is an Instagram personality with over 182 thousand followers. He mainly uses his pages for marketing his merchandise and promoting different brands such as Stark Luxury, Tommy Flips and Sketch By Wale.

He is also active on TikTok, with over 50 thousand followers and 186 thousand likes. He majorly shares lip-syncs, dance, and comedy-related content.

Who is Festus Oladunjoye Ojo's girlfriend?

The Nigerian businessperson is not currently dating anyone. However, he was previously reported to have been in a relationship with a girl named Fatimah.

Fast facts about Festus Oladunjoye Ojo

Festus Oladunjoye Ojo is a Nigerian entrepreneur and social media influencer. He is the firstborn and only son of the famous Nigerian actress Alice Iyabo. He is the founder of Fedel Wears.

Source: Legit.ng