Courtney Tailor’s biography: age, height, birthday, measurements

Courtney Tailor is an American model, fitness guru, and actress who rose to prominence because of her Instagram profile. She is also famous for her role in Everybody Wants Some!! (2016).

Courtney Tailor attends the premiere of STX Entertainment's The Boy at Cinemark Playa Vista in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JB Lacroix

Source: Getty Images

Her biography here highlights all you need to know about her career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name : Courtney Tailor

: Courtney Tailor Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : April 21, 1996

: April 21, 1996 Age : 25 years (as of 2021)

: 25 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Place of birth : Midland, Texas

: Midland, Texas Current residence : Los Angeles, USA

: Los Angeles, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Height in feet : 5'8"

: 5'8" Height in centimetres : 173

: 173 Weight in pounds: 115

115 Weight in kilograms : 52

: 52 Body measurements in inches : 36-23-36

: 36-23-36 Body measurements in centimetres: 91-58-91

91-58-91 Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Relationship status : Single

: Single Instagram: @courtneytailor

Courtney Tailor's biography

Courtney Tailor was born in 1996 in Midland, Texas, but relocated to Austin with her family when she was seven years old. She lived in Austin for 11 years before transferring to Los Angeles, where she now resides.

How old is Courtney Tailor?

Courtney Tailor's age is 25 as of 2021.

Courtney Tailor attends the Sweeble and Arsenic Magazine party in Studio City, California. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

Source: Getty Images

When is Courtney Tailor's birthday?

The actress celebrates her birthday on April 21.

Career

Courtney Tailor is an Instagram celebrity who is also a model, actress, and fitness trainer. She began working out in the gym during her high school years.

After observing the positive impact her new lifestyle had on her physique, she became interested in fitness training. Her photos on Instagram have made her more popular, and as a result, she has endorsed brands like Cirrus Logic and Pepsi.

Additionally, she made an appearance in the G-Eazy and Bebe Rexha music video Me, Myself, & I in October 2015. Concerning her acting career, she made her debut in the short film Unstalkable in 2013, playing a barista. She also played Sorority Girl in the film Everybody Wants Some!!

Courtney has also appeared on the cover pages of renowned magazines such as Playboy Magazine and posed for several well-known brands and companies.

She has endorsed brands like Native, Glamour Nutrition, EHPlabs and Fashion Nova Curve. Her accomplishments are:

9th place in NPC West Coast Classic Bikini Class F

6th place in NPC West Coast Classic Bikini Novice Class C

1st place in NPC Brew City Bikini

What is Courtney Tailor's height?

The fitness model is 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm).

Courtney Tailor's weight and body measurements

Courtney Tailor arrives for the 11th Annual Babes In Toyland Charity Toy Drive held at Avalon in Hollywood, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

She weighs 115 pounds (52kg). Courtney Tailor's measurements are 36-23-36 inches (91-58-91 cm). She has naturally blonde hair and blue eyes.

Was Courtney Tailor arrested?

No arrests have ever been made against the model. However, she is being mistaken for someone with the same name as her.

Social media

The model is active on a number of social media sites. She is a certified personal trainer who uses her Instagram account, which has over 2 million followers, to promote her business. She also created a YouTube channel in March of 2016. She has not, however, published a video since 2018.

Courtney Tailor's social media fame has aided her career advancement significantly. She is enamoured with fitness training and aims to motivate many of her fans to live a healthy lifestyle.

