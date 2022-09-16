Global site navigation

Skylar Gaertner’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows
Skylar Gaertner's biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

by  Isaac Wangethi

Skylar Gaertner is a young American actor. He became famous for his role as Jonah Byrde in the TV series Ozark. He is also known for his appearances in Daredevil and Nurse Jackie.

Skylar Gaertner
Photo: @skylargaertner on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Skylar Gaertner made his acting debut in 2008 when he was just four years old. He starred in the TV series Lipstick Jungle. He has since appeared in numerous other films and television shows.

Profile summary

Full nameSkylar Gaertner
GenderMale
Date of birth7 May 2003
Age19 years old (as of 2022)
Zodiac signTaurus
Place of birthNew York City, New York, United States
Current residenceCalifornia, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'7"
Height in centimetres170
Weight in pounds121
Weight in kilograms55
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourDark brown
FatherTim
MotherAnne
Siblings2
Relationship statusSingle
ProfessionActor
Net worth$200,000
Instagram@skylargaertner

Skylar Gaertner's biography

The American actor was born in New York City, New York, United States. Skylar Gaertner's parents are Tim Gaertner (father) and Anne Gaertner (mother). He was raised alongside his two siblings. His sisters are Jenna Rae and Jadyn.

How old is Skylar Gaertner?

Skylar Gaertner's age is 19 years old as of 2022. The actor was born on 7 May 2003. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career

Skylar is a young actor. Since childhood, he has been passionate about acting. He made his debut in 2008 when he was cast as Sam in the TV series Lipstick Jungle.

He is widely known for his appearances on Daredevil and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. However, he became more famous when he appeared in the TV series Ozark, where he played the role of Jonah Bryde. Below is a list of movies and TV shows he appeared in, according to his IMDb profile.

Skylar Gaertner's movies and TV shows

YearMovies and TV showsRole
2017-2022OzarkJonah Bryde
2015-2018DaredevilYoung Matt Murdock
2016The TicketJonah
20151956Young Nicu
2015I Smile BackEli Brooks
2015Sleeping with Other PeopleOliver
2014Every Secret ThingJimmy
2014Alex of VeniceDakota
2014The AmericansDoug Tanner
2014They Came TogetherTucker
2013Nurse JackieJake
2012Person of InterestDanny Cahill
2011CSI: Crime Scene InvestigationEmmett Drake
2011Locke & KeyBode Locke
2011Team Umizoomi
2008Law & Order: Special Victims UnitAnthony
2008Lipstick JungleSam

What is Skylar Gaertner's net worth?

According to Bio Gossip, his net worth is alleged to be $200,000. This value is, however, not verified. He has earned his wealth mainly from his acting.

What is Skylar Gaertner's height?

The young actor's height is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres. He weighs 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

Fast facts about Skylar Gaertner

  1. Who is Skylar Gaertner? He is an American theatre artist and actor known for his appearances in several films and TV shows, such as Nurse Jackie and Locke & Key.
  2. How old is Skylar Gaertner? The young actor is 19 years old as of 2022.
  3. When is Skylar Gaertner's birthday? He marks his birthday on 7 May every year.
  4. Where is Skylar Gaertner now? He currently resides in California, United States.
  5. What is Skylar Gaertner's nationality? He is an American citizen.
  6. How tall is Skylar Gaertner? He is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.
  7. What is Skylar Gaertner's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $200,000.

Skylar Gaertner is a young actor who came to the spotlight following his appearance in the TV series Ozark. He has been in the movie industry since the age of four. The actor boasts 17 acting credits.

