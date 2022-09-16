Skylar Gaertner’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Skylar Gaertner is a young American actor. He became famous for his role as Jonah Byrde in the TV series Ozark. He is also known for his appearances in Daredevil and Nurse Jackie.

Photo: @skylargaertner on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Skylar Gaertner made his acting debut in 2008 when he was just four years old. He starred in the TV series Lipstick Jungle. He has since appeared in numerous other films and television shows.

Profile summary

Full name Skylar Gaertner Gender Male Date of birth 7 May 2003 Age 19 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Tim Mother Anne Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Actor Net worth $200,000 Instagram @skylargaertner

Skylar Gaertner's biography

The American actor was born in New York City, New York, United States. Skylar Gaertner's parents are Tim Gaertner (father) and Anne Gaertner (mother). He was raised alongside his two siblings. His sisters are Jenna Rae and Jadyn.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

How old is Skylar Gaertner?

Skylar Gaertner's age is 19 years old as of 2022. The actor was born on 7 May 2003. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career

Skylar is a young actor. Since childhood, he has been passionate about acting. He made his debut in 2008 when he was cast as Sam in the TV series Lipstick Jungle.

He is widely known for his appearances on Daredevil and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. However, he became more famous when he appeared in the TV series Ozark, where he played the role of Jonah Bryde. Below is a list of movies and TV shows he appeared in, according to his IMDb profile.

Skylar Gaertner's movies and TV shows

Year Movies and TV shows Role 2017-2022 Ozark Jonah Bryde 2015-2018 Daredevil Young Matt Murdock 2016 The Ticket Jonah 2015 1956 Young Nicu 2015 I Smile Back Eli Brooks 2015 Sleeping with Other People Oliver 2014 Every Secret Thing Jimmy 2014 Alex of Venice Dakota 2014 The Americans Doug Tanner 2014 They Came Together Tucker 2013 Nurse Jackie Jake 2012 Person of Interest Danny Cahill 2011 CSI: Crime Scene Investigation Emmett Drake 2011 Locke & Key Bode Locke 2011 Team Umizoomi 2008 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Anthony 2008 Lipstick Jungle Sam

What is Skylar Gaertner's net worth?

According to Bio Gossip, his net worth is alleged to be $200,000. This value is, however, not verified. He has earned his wealth mainly from his acting.

What is Skylar Gaertner's height?

The young actor's height is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres. He weighs 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

Fast facts about Skylar Gaertner

Who is Skylar Gaertner? He is an American theatre artist and actor known for his appearances in several films and TV shows, such as Nurse Jackie and Locke & Key. How old is Skylar Gaertner? The young actor is 19 years old as of 2022. When is Skylar Gaertner's birthday? He marks his birthday on 7 May every year. Where is Skylar Gaertner now? He currently resides in California, United States. What is Skylar Gaertner's nationality? He is an American citizen. How tall is Skylar Gaertner? He is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. What is Skylar Gaertner's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $200,000.

Skylar Gaertner is a young actor who came to the spotlight following his appearance in the TV series Ozark. He has been in the movie industry since the age of four. The actor boasts 17 acting credits.

READ ALSO: Enola Bedard's biography: age, height, nationality, net worth

Legit.ng recently published an article about Enola Bedard. She is an actress, professional dancer, choreographer and TikTok star from Canada. She is widely known on TikTok for sharing her dance and choreography videos.

Enola Bedard was born in 2000 in Quebec City, Canada. In 2020, she was featured in the TV series Julie and the Phantoms as a dancer. She is currently single.

Source: Legit.ng