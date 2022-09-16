Skylar Gaertner’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows
Skylar Gaertner is a young American actor. He became famous for his role as Jonah Byrde in the TV series Ozark. He is also known for his appearances in Daredevil and Nurse Jackie.
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Skylar Gaertner made his acting debut in 2008 when he was just four years old. He starred in the TV series Lipstick Jungle. He has since appeared in numerous other films and television shows.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Skylar Gaertner
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|7 May 2003
|Age
|19 years old (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Taurus
|Place of birth
|New York City, New York, United States
|Current residence
|California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'7"
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Weight in pounds
|121
|Weight in kilograms
|55
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Father
|Tim
|Mother
|Anne
|Siblings
|2
|Relationship status
|Single
|Profession
|Actor
|Net worth
|$200,000
|@skylargaertner
Skylar Gaertner's biography
The American actor was born in New York City, New York, United States. Skylar Gaertner's parents are Tim Gaertner (father) and Anne Gaertner (mother). He was raised alongside his two siblings. His sisters are Jenna Rae and Jadyn.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
How old is Skylar Gaertner?
Skylar Gaertner's age is 19 years old as of 2022. The actor was born on 7 May 2003. His zodiac sign is Taurus.
Career
Skylar is a young actor. Since childhood, he has been passionate about acting. He made his debut in 2008 when he was cast as Sam in the TV series Lipstick Jungle.
He is widely known for his appearances on Daredevil and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. However, he became more famous when he appeared in the TV series Ozark, where he played the role of Jonah Bryde. Below is a list of movies and TV shows he appeared in, according to his IMDb profile.
Skylar Gaertner's movies and TV shows
|Year
|Movies and TV shows
|Role
|2017-2022
|Ozark
|Jonah Bryde
|2015-2018
|Daredevil
|Young Matt Murdock
|2016
|The Ticket
|Jonah
|2015
|1956
|Young Nicu
|2015
|I Smile Back
|Eli Brooks
|2015
|Sleeping with Other People
|Oliver
|2014
|Every Secret Thing
|Jimmy
|2014
|Alex of Venice
|Dakota
|2014
|The Americans
|Doug Tanner
|2014
|They Came Together
|Tucker
|2013
|Nurse Jackie
|Jake
|2012
|Person of Interest
|Danny Cahill
|2011
|CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
|Emmett Drake
|2011
|Locke & Key
|Bode Locke
|2011
|Team Umizoomi
|2008
|Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
|Anthony
|2008
|Lipstick Jungle
|Sam
What is Skylar Gaertner's net worth?
According to Bio Gossip, his net worth is alleged to be $200,000. This value is, however, not verified. He has earned his wealth mainly from his acting.
What is Skylar Gaertner's height?
The young actor's height is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres. He weighs 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.
Fast facts about Skylar Gaertner
- Who is Skylar Gaertner? He is an American theatre artist and actor known for his appearances in several films and TV shows, such as Nurse Jackie and Locke & Key.
- How old is Skylar Gaertner? The young actor is 19 years old as of 2022.
- When is Skylar Gaertner's birthday? He marks his birthday on 7 May every year.
- Where is Skylar Gaertner now? He currently resides in California, United States.
- What is Skylar Gaertner's nationality? He is an American citizen.
- How tall is Skylar Gaertner? He is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.
- What is Skylar Gaertner's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $200,000.
Skylar Gaertner is a young actor who came to the spotlight following his appearance in the TV series Ozark. He has been in the movie industry since the age of four. The actor boasts 17 acting credits.
READ ALSO: Enola Bedard's biography: age, height, nationality, net worth
Legit.ng recently published an article about Enola Bedard. She is an actress, professional dancer, choreographer and TikTok star from Canada. She is widely known on TikTok for sharing her dance and choreography videos.
Enola Bedard was born in 2000 in Quebec City, Canada. In 2020, she was featured in the TV series Julie and the Phantoms as a dancer. She is currently single.
Source: Legit.ng