Reggie Hacker’s biography: who is Vinnie Hacker’s brother?

Reggie Hacker is a famous TikTok star and social media influencer from the United States. His TikTok account has helped him gain thousands of followers on the platform. He is known for uploading comedic content.

Reggie Hacker created his TikTok account in 2020. He is currently a well-known figure on social media, with a sizable fan base. He is also famous for being the younger brother of TikTok star Vinnie Hacker.

Profile summary

Full name Reggie Hacker Gender Male Date of birth 28 September 2004 Age 18 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Seattle, Washington, United States Current residence Seattle, Washington, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6’1’’ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Blond Eye colour Hazel Relationship status Single Father Nate Mother Maria Siblings 1 Profession TikTok star Net worth $120,000

Reggie Hacker’s biography

The TikTok star was born in Seattle, Washington, United States. His parents are Nate (father) and Maria (mother). His father, Nate, works as an electrician, while his mother, Maria, works as a 911 dispatcher.

He grew up alongside his older brother Vinnie. Reggie Hacker's brother is a TikToker. He currently has over 15 million followers on his TikTok account.

He is also a professional baseball player. The name of Reggie Hacker’s school is Lakeside School. He is in the school team.

How old is Reggie Hacker?

Reggie Hacker’s age is 18 years old as of 2022. The American TikTok star was born on 28 September 2004. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

Reggie came into the spotlight as a result of his TikTok account. He started creating content on the platform in 2020. His comedy videos have earned him fame on social media.

Currently, his TikTok account has a considerable following of more than 162 thousand. Vinnie Hacker’s brother also has an active Instagram account with over 113 thousand followers. He mainly shares his photos and short videos on the platform.

What is Reggie Hacker’s net worth?

His net worth is alleged to be $120 thousand. However, no verified sources state how much the TikTok star is worth. His primary source of income is his social media career.

Does Reggie Hacker have a girlfriend?

Regarding his personal life, the American influencer is quite discreet. As a result, no information about his current or previous relationships is available. However, he is presumed to be single.

How tall is Reggie Hacker?

Reggie Hacker’s height is 6 feet 1 inches or 185 centimetres, and he weighs approximately 165 pounds or 75 kilograms. He has blond hair and hazel eyes.

FAQs

Who is Reggie Hacker? He is an American TikTok star and social media personality best known for his comedy videos. How old is Reggie Hacker? He is 18 years old as of 2022. He was born in 2004. When is Reggie Hacker’s birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 28 September every year. Where does Reggie Hacker live? He currently resides in Seattle, Washington, the United States. Does Reggie Hacker have a girlfriend? Unfortunately, the information about his relationship is unavailable to the public. What is Reggie Hacker’s net worth? He has an estimated net worth of about $120,000 million as of 2022. How tall is Reggie Hacker? He is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall.

Reggie Hacker is an American TikTok star. He made it big on social media in 2020. His entertaining content continues to win many people's hearts, thus increasing his popularity on social media, especially on TikTok.

