Kay Kinsey's biography: what is known about Karl Malone's wife?

Kay Kinsey is a retired American supermodel. She is famously known as the wife of Karl Malone, a former American NBA professional basketball player. Karl Malone's wife first came into the spotlight after winning the Miss Idaho USA title in 1988.

Basketball player Karl Malone and his wife Kay Kinsey Malone attend the 30th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner Dinneat The Waldorf Astoria in 2015. Photo: Mike Coppola

Kay Kinsey left her modelling career after marrying Karl Malone. She now manages various businesses, such as the Teriyaki Grill restaurant in Ruston, Louisiana. Apart from her career, she is a mother of four.

Profile summary

Full name Kay Kinsey Gender Female Date of birth 8 August 1964 Age 58 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Idaho, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Black Father Bob Kinsey Mother Celestina Kinsey Marital status Married Husband Karl Malone Children 4 University Boise State University Net worth $75k Instagram @mamail32

Kay Kinsey's biography

Kay Kinsey was born in Idaho, United States. While growing up, her family lived in different places in the US, such as San Antonio, Hawaii, California, and Texas.

She went to a local high school in Idaho. Later, she joined Bosie State university in Idaho for her tertiary education. She eventually graduate from the learning institution with a degree in sociology.

Kay Kinsey's parents are Bob Kinsey, a retired United States military officer, and the late Celestina Kinsey. Unfortunately, she lost her mother in 2000 to colon cancer.

How old is Karl Malone's wife?

Kay Kinsey's age is 58 years as of 2022. She was born on 8 August 1964. Considering her date and month of birth, her zodiac sign is Leo.

Kay Kinsey (R) and actress Roma Downey (L) attend Operation Smiles' 3rd Annual Los Angeles Gala in California. Photo: Vince Bucci (modified by author)

Career

Kay started her career as a model. In 1988, she won the Miss Idaho USA title. However, she quit her modelling profession after getting married to Karl Malone. Soon after, she retired from modelling and opened up the Teriyaki Grill restaurant in Ruston, Louisiana, with her husband.

Kay Malone also runs a few other businesses, such as Eskimoe's Ice Cream, Breakfast in Salt Lake City, Arby's in Ruston, and Wolfe Krest Bed.

What is Kay Kinsey's net worth?

She has an alleged net worth of $75k in 2022. However, this figure is unverified and hence unreliable. Her primary source of wealth is her businesses. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her husband is worth $55 million.

How did Kay Kinsey and Karl Malone meet?

The couple met in Salt Lake City, Utah. Karl was in an autograph signing session. Kay's brother-in-law was in the line, and she asked him about the player. Later, her sister reportedly shared her photo with the legendary NBA player. The two would become distant lovers. They eventually met and started dating officially.

The couple tied the knot on 24 December 1990. Kay has four children with Karl Malone; three daughters and one son. Their names are Kadee (born on 8th November 1991), Kylee (born on 7th April 1993), Karlee (born in 1998), and Karl Jr. "K.J" (born on 8th May 1995).

Her son Karl Jr. played football at LSY and was invited to the 2018 NFL combine. On the hand, Karlee is a model and YouTuber. Lastly, her husband has three more kids from his previous relationships.

Fast facts about Kay Kinsey

Who is Kay Kinsey? She is a former American supermodel famously known as the wife of Karl Malone. What’s the age of Kay Kinsey? She is 58 years old as of 2022. What's Kay Kinsey's height? She is 5 feet 8 inches. When is Kay Kinsey's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 8 August. Who are Kay Kinsey's parents? Her father is Bob Kinsey, and her mother was the late Celestina Kinsey. How many kids does Karl Malone's wife have? She has four kids.

Kay Kinsey is a retired supermodel famously known for her marriage to Karl Malone. Karl is a former American professional basketball player who played for Utah Jazz. Malone is considered one of the best power forwards in NBA history.

Karl Malone's wife first made the headlines after winning the Miss Idaho title in 1988. She quit her career after getting married to Malone. She is an entrepreneur known for operating various businesses in Ruston, Louisiana.

