Vicky Curiel’s biography: what is known about Danileigh’s mom?

Vicky Curiel is an American entrepreneur known as the chief executive officer of International Hub Records. She, however, first gained fame as the mother of the renowned American singer and social media influencer Danileigh.

Before entering the entertainment industry, Vicky Curiel operated a restaurant for about a decade. She has worked with a couple of music record labels and is the CEO and founder of International Hub Records.

Profile summary

Full name Victoria Curiel Gender Female Year of birth 1966 - 1968 Age 56 - 54 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth New York City, New York, USA Current residence Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Married Partner Vladimir Curiel Children 3 School John F. Kennedy High School College Mercy College Profession Music producer, entrepreneur Net worth $1 million - $2 million

Vicky Curiel’s biography

Danileigh’s mom was born and raised in Washington Heights, a neighbourhood in New York City, New York, USA. Her parents hailed from the Dominican Republic. Her mother and sister had passed away. She is Dominican-American of Latina ethnicity.

She took her high school education at John F. Kennedy High School. Later, she attended Mercy College between 1990 and 1993 and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business Management and Marketing.

How old is Vicky Curiel?

Her age is believed to be between 54 years and 56 years. The American entrepreneur was reportedly born between 1966 and 1968.

What is Vicky Curiel’s profession?

Victoria was a restaurant owner before venturing into the entertainment industry, where she currently thrives. According to her LinkedIn profile, she owned Tambora Grill Café between 2007 and 2017. She was also the chief executive officer at Double Empire Records from November 2013 and June 2017.

She is the chief executive officer at International Hub Records, a Miami-based music record label. She is also a rising Instagram celebrity with an increasing fan following on the platform.

What is Vicky Curiel’s net worth?

According to Popular Networth, her net worth is estimated to range between $1 million and $2 million. However, the information source is unofficial and, thus, unreliable. Her record label business is her major source of income.

Is Vicky Curiel married?

Her husband is Vladimir Curiel. The duo tied the knot on 22 August 1987 and has been married for 35 years as of 2022.

Who are Vicky Curiel’s children? She has three children, Brandon, Danielle Leigh, and Brianna. Brandon is her eldest child, born on 9 April 1992, and he is a singer famous as Brandon Bills. Her second child Danielle Leigh was born on 20 December 1994, while the last child Brianna was born on 29 April 2003.

How tall is Vicky Curiel?

Danileigh’s mother is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall. Additionally, her weight is estimated to be 130 pounds or 59 kilograms.

Fast facts about Vicky Curiel

Who is Vicky Curiel? She is an entrepreneur and CEO of International Hub Records. She is best known as Danileigh’s mother. What is Vicky Curiel’s nationality? She is an American national. What is Vicky Curiel’s ethnicity? She is of Latina ethnicity. Her parents are reportedly from the Dominican Republic. How much is Vicky Curiel worth? Her net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $2 million. Who is Vicky Curiel’s husband? She is married to Vladimir Curiel. How many kids does Vicky Curiel have? She has three children, Brandon, Daniella, and Brianna. What is Vicky Curiel’s height? Her height is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres).

Vicky Curiel is the chief executive officer at International Hub Records. She has been in the entertainment industry for a while and owned a restaurant previously. She is also known as the mother of the famous singer Danileigh.

