Kashim Shettima’s biography: age, wife, daughter, net worth

Kashim Shettima is a Nigerian politician and banker who has been the senator for Borno Central since 2019. From 2011 to 2019, he was also the Governor of Borno State. He is an All Progressives Congress's vice presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election, running alongside Bola Tinubu.

Kashim Shettima is a well-known businessman and banker who has held several high-level executive positions in the banking industry. He was elected to the Senate in 2023 but resigned from his position to become Tinubu's running mate.

Profile summary

Full name Kashim Shettima Mustapha Gender Male Date of birth 2nd September 1966 Kashim Shettima's age 55 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Maiduguri, Borno state, Nigeria Current residence Borno state, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Late Sir Shettima Kashim Ibrahim Marital status Married Partner Hajia Nana Children 3 School Lamisula Primary School University University of Maiduguri, University of Ibadan Profession Banker, politician Net worth $3 million

Kashim Shettima's biography

Kashim Mustapha was born on 2 September 1966 in Maiduguri, Borno state, Nigeria. Kashim Shettima's family is well known. He was born to the family of Late Sir Shettima Kashim Ibrahim, a minister for Social Services in the 1950s.

Educational background

The former governor of Borno state attended Lamisula primary school. From 1978 to 1980, he attended Government Community secondary school and later transferred to Government Science school, where he completed his secondary school in 1983.

He earned a degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Maiduguri in 1989. Kashim served in the National Youth Service Corps for one year, from 1989 to 1990. He earned a master's degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Ibadan in Southwest Nigeria in 1991.

Career

Kashim worked as a lecturer in the Department of Agricultural Economics at the University of Maiduguri from 1991 to 1993. He then moved to the banking industry, where he worked as the head of accounts for the then-Commercial Bank of Africa Limited for four years.

He took a role at African International Bank Limited, Kaduna branch as the deputy manager. Then, in 2001, he moved to Zenith Bank and became the head of the bank's main branch in Maiduguri.

He was promoted to assistant general manager before stepping down in 2007 after being appointed France's commissioner in Borno state. He also served as commissioner of the ministries of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Education and Agriculture.

Kashim became the commissioner for Health under his predecessor governor Ali Modu Sheriff. In 2011, he was nominated by the All Nigeria Peoples Party(ANPP) for the gubernatorial seat and won the elections. He was later appointed as the chairman of the Northern States Governor's Forum.

In 2019, he won the Borno Central Senatorial District election. In July 2022, he was announced as the vice presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election, along with his principal, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Who is Kashim Shettima's wife?

The Nigerian politician is married to Hajia Nana Shettima, and the couple is blessed with three children. Fatima, one of Kashim Shettima's daughters, is set to marry into the family of Ibrahim Bunu, a top Nigerian architect and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister.

She will be married to Ibrahim Bunu's son named, Sadiq Ibrahim. The wedding ceremony is scheduled to take place at Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre in Abuja.

What is Kashim Shettima's net worth?

According to Kemi Filani News, his net worth is estimated to be $3 million. However, this information is not from a verified source.

Fast facts about Kashim Shettima

Where is Kashim Shettima from? He was born in Maiduguri, Borno state, Nigeria. Who is Kashim Shettima's wife? He is married to Hajia Nana Shettima. How old is Kashim Shettima? The Nigerian businessman is 55 years as of 2022. When is Kashim Shettima's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 2 September every year. Who are Kashim Shettima's children? He is blessed with three kids. What is Kashim Shettima's net worth? His net worth is estimated to be $3 million. When was Kashim Shettima elected as governor? He was elected governor in 2011 and re-elected with a bigger margin in 2015.

Kashim Shettima is the former governor of Borno State. He is also a banker, businessman, and politician. Recently, Bola Tinubu appointed him as his running mate in the upcoming 2023 election.

