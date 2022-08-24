Zach Justice’s biography: age, height, sister, girlfriend

Zach Justice is a prominent TikTok star, podcaster and social media personality from the United States. He is widely known for his comedy and POV videos, which he frequently shares on his social media platforms. He is also known for co-hosting the Dropouts Podcast alongside his friends, Indiana Massara and Jared Bailey.

Zach Justice is a popular influencer who commands a significant fan following on social media, especially on TikTok. He has also been featured on other YouTube podcasts such as Flighthouse and Awesomeness TV.

Profile summary

Full name Zach Justice Gender Male Date of birth 4 September 1995 Age 27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Las Vegas, United States Current residence Las Vegas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in feet 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single High School St Mary’s of the Hills School College Lagrange College Profession TikTok star, podcaster, social media influencer TikTok @zachjustice

Zach Justice's biography

The TikTok star was born in Las Vegas, United States of America. His father is a US veteran. He is an American national of white ancestry. The podcaster attended St. Mary of the Hills School and later joined Lagrange College in Georgia.

How old is Zach Justice?

Zach Justice's age is 27 years as of 2022. He was born on 4 September 1995. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career

Zach justice created his self-titled YouTube channel on 18 April 2012. The channel contains a few vlogs and challenge videos and currently has over 25 thousand subscribers. However, the account has not been active since November 2018.

Zach, Jared Bailey, and Indiana Massara launched Dropouts Podcast on 18 June 2020. They talk about different entertaining topics concerning day-to-day happenings.

He is active on TikTok, with 4.5 million followers and over 176 million likes as of this writing. He uploads entertaining and POV videos, some of which he has collaborated with Indiana. He is also famous on Instagram, with 318 thousand followers.

Who is Zach Justice's girlfriend?

The American podcaster is currently single. Indiana Massara and Zach Justice were suspected of dating, but it turned out that they are just friends. Indiana is an Australian singer and social media personality.

What is Zach Justice's height?

The TikTok star is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall and weighs 150 pounds (68 kilograms). He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Fast facts about Zach Justice

Zach Justice is a well-known TikTok star, podcaster, and social media influencer from the United States. He is widely known for hosting a podcast alongside his friends Indiana Massara and Jared. Thanks to his engaging content, he has a considerable audience on TikTok and Instagram.

