Sydney May’s biography: age, height, boyfriend, net worth

Who is Sydney May? She is a young social media personality from the United States of America. She rose to stardom on TikTok. Currently, she boasts a significant fan base on her TikTok account and other social media platforms.

Sydney May is a popular social media personality who has become famous because of her consistent and engaging content on various social media platforms, especially on TikTok. She has worked alongside other famous social media stars such as Charli D'Amelio and Mision Valor.

Profile summary

Full name Sydney Vezina Famous as Sydney May Gender Female Date of birth 17 August 2003 Age 19 years old (as of August 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’1’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 117 Weight in kilograms 53 Body measurements in inches 32-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 81-61-89 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Profession Social media personality Net worth $100,000 TikTok @sydneyvmay

Sydney May’s biography

The social media entertainer was born Sydney Vézina in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. The TokToker has one known sibling, a brother. In June 2020, she shared a video of her brother on TikTok during his graduation. She is an American national of white ethnicity and follows Christianity.

How old is Sydney May?

She is 18 years old as of August 2022. When is Sydney May's birthday? She was born on 17 August 2003. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Why is Sydney May famous?

She is a TikTok star famous for her lip-syncs, dance, and challenges. Her first video on TikTok was posted on 12 August 2019. At the time of writing, the account has over 2.1 million followers and almost 103 million likes.

She has an Instagram account with over 302 thousand followers. She uses the account to share her lifestyle pictures.

She created her self-titled YouTube channel on 22 May 2020. Currently, the channel has 9.3 thousand followers. However, she has not posted anything on the channel. Her has over 30 thousand followers. She is also on OnlyFans.

What is Sydney May’s net worth?

According to Explore Networth, the TikTok star has an estimated net worth of $100 thousand. However, this information is not official, therefore, not reliable. Her primary source of income is her social media endeavours.

Who is Sydney May's boyfriend?

The rising social media personality is not dating anyone at the moment. She is seemingly single because she has never shared any information about her previous or current relationships.

What is Sydney May’s height?

She stands 6 feet 1 inch (168 centimetres) tall and weighs 117 pounds (53 kilograms). Additionally, her body measurements are 32-24-35 inches (81-61-89 centimetres).

Sydney May's drama incident

The TikTok star was accused of being the reason behind Bryce Hall and Addison Rae's split. The rumours surfaced after a picture of Sydney placing her leg on Bryce started circulating on the internet just after Bryce broke up with his girlfriend. She, however, denied the allegations and confirmed that it was not true; they were only good friends.

Fast facts about Sydney May

Who is Sydney May? She is an American-based social media personality. Where is Sydney May from? She was born in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. What is Sydney May’s real name? Her real name is Sydney Vezina. What is Sydney May's age? She is 18 years old as of 2022. When is Sydney May’s birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 17 August each year. She was born in 2003. What is Sydney May's height? The TikTok star stands at 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. What is Sydney May's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $100 thousand. Who is Sydney May’s boyfriend? The social media entertainer does not have a boyfriend. She is currently presumed single.

Sydney May is a popular internet personality known for her entertaining content on TikTok. She has gained significant popularity across various social media platforms, particularly on TikTok and Instagram.

