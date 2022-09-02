David Mars’ biography: what is known about Patina Miller’s husband?

David Mars is an American venture capitalist and entrepreneur. He is a partner at White Owl Capital Partners and a co-founder of Windstream Energy Incorporation. He is prominently known for being the husband of Word Party's actress Patina Miller.

Photo: @dmarsvc on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

David Mars has been in the corporate world for approximately two decades working with multiple organisations in different capacities. He came into the limelight following his marriage to Patina Miller, with whom they share a child.

Profile summary

Full name David Mars Gender Male Year of birth 1975 Age 47 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth Holmdel, New Jersey, USA Current residence New York City, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Married Partner Patina Miller Children 1 School Holmdel High School College Boston University, The Wharton School Profession Venture investor, entrepreneur Net worth $15 million - $20 million

David Mars’ biography

The venture capitalist was born and raised in Holmdel, New Jersey, USA. He is an American national of white ethnicity. Currently, he resides in New York City, New York, USA.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He completed his high school education at Holmdel High School. Later, he attended Boston University, where he obtained a bachelor’s of science degree in Clinical Exercise Physiology in 1998. He furthered his education at The Wharton School, obtaining a master's degree in Business Administration, specialising in venture capital.

What is David Mars’ age?

Venture capitalist David Mars was reportedly born in 1975. Therefore, he is 47 years old as of 2022. His exact date and month of birth are unknown.

What does David Mars do for a living?

David is a careerist and has excelled in the corporate world, working with different organisations. He specialises in early-stage venture investments.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he commenced his career in 2002 as a strategy and business development director at IDT Telecom for 3 years. Later, he joined Profitably Incorporation in 2011 as a director and worked until 2014.

The venture capitalist was the chairman and director at Intelligize Incorporation between November 2013 and October 2016.

Currently, he is a director at multiple organisations, including Global Potential, Mass Appeal, Vesta Corporation, and Windstream Energy Incorporation, an organisation he co-founded. He has also been a partner at White Owl Capital Partners since June 2007.

What is David Mars’ net worth?

According to Popular Networth, the entrepreneur’s net worth is estimated to be between $15 million and $20 million. However, the information cannot be verified and thus, it is not credible. His source of wealth can be attributed to the earnings from his business ventures.

How did Patina Miller and David Mars meet?

The couple met through an online dating website in 2010. After knowing each other and dating for a while, they got engaged on 25 April 2013. Later, the duo tied the knot on 14 June 2014 in Long Island City, New York, USA. Together, they have a daughter called Emerson Harper. David Mars’ daughter was born in August 2017.

David Mars’ spouse is an established actress and Tony award-winner known for starring in The Many Saints, Word Party, and Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Fast facts about David Mars

Who is Patina Miller’s husband? The American actress’ husband is David Mars, a renowned venture capitalist. When is David Mars’ birthday? He was reportedly born in 1975 and is 47 years old as of 2022. What is David Mars’ nationality? He is an American national of white ethnicity. Where does David Mars’ family live? He lives with his wife and daughter in New York City, New York, USA. What does David Mars do for a living? He is a venture capitalist and businessperson. How much is David Mars worth? His net worth is alleged to be between $15 million and $20 million. Are David Mars and Patina Miller married? The couple married in June 2014 and is still together.

David Mars is a successful venture capitalist and entrepreneur, having worked with multiple reputable organisations. As a result, he boasts extensive experience in the corporate world. Additionally, he is known as the husband of actress Patina Miller.

READ ALSO: Benny Soliven’s biography: age, birthday, ethnicity, girlfriend

Legit.ng recently published an article about Benny Soliven. He is a social media influencer known for sharing pranks, challenges, and other entertaining content on his YouTube channel.

He began his entertainment career journey as a YouTuber and later ventured into the music industry. He has a single music album with several songs. The musician is dating Alondra Ortiz, with whom they share a single child.

Source: Legit.ng