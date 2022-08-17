Manon McCrory-Lewis’ biography: who is Damian Lewis’ daughter?

Manon McCrory-Lewis is a British celebrity teenager, social media influencer and aspiring actress. She is best known for being the daughter of actor Damian Lewis and the late actress Hellen McCrory.

Manon McCrory is a famous internet sensation with a moderate following on Instagram and TikTok. Like her parents, who are celebrated actors, Manon has chosen to pursue acting.

Profile summary

Full name Manon McCrory-Lewis Gender Female Date of birth 6 September 2006 Age 16 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth London, England, United Kingdom Current residence London, England, UK Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 99 Weight in kilograms 45 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Damian Lewis Mother Helen McCrory Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School St Christopher's School Profession Internet personality, an aspiring actress

Manon McCrory-Lewis biography

The Internet sensation was born to her celebrity parents, Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory, in London, England, United Kingdom. Manon was raised alongside her younger brother named Gulliver Lewis.

On 16 April 2021, her mother died after succumbing to cancer. Helen was 52 years old at the time of her death.

Her father, Damian Watcyn Lewis, is a renowned actor, producer and presenter famously known for his role as US Army Major Richard Winter in the film Band of Brothers. Her mother was an actress known for portraying Polly Gray in Peaky Blinders and Narcissa Malfoy in Harry Potter series.

Education

The celebrity kid studied at St. Christopher's School in Belsize Park in North London. In March 2013, her father, Damian, supported a campaign to stop building works next to Manon McCrory-Lewis' school.

How old is Manon McCrory-Lewis?

As of 2022, Manon McCrory-Lewis' age is 16 years old. She was born on 6 September 2006. Her birth sign is Virgo.

Why is Manon McCrory-Lewis famous?

Helen McCrory's daughter is an aspiring actress, model and social media influencer. She is famous for being the daughter of prominent British actors Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory. She is currently pursuing acting and modelling.

Manon is active on Instagram, where she shares her photos and other photos with her friends. At the time of writing, she has over 14 thousand followers. She is also on TikTok with over nine thousand followers and more than 121 thousand likes.

How tall is Manon McCrory-Lewis?

The aspiring actress is 5 feet 2 inches or 157 centimetres tall. Her weight is about 99 pounds or 47 kilograms.

Fast fact about Manon McCrory-Lewis

Who is Manon McCrory-Lewis? She is a celebrity child, aspiring actress and social media sensation. Why is Manon McCrory-Lewis famous? She is famous for being the daughter of the popular actors Damian Lewis and Hellen McCrory. When was Manon McCrory born? She was born on 6 September 2006. What is Manon McCrory-Lewis' zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Virgo. What is Manon McCrory-Lewis' nationality? She is a British citizen. Where is Manon McCrory-Lewis from? The social media influencer hails from London, England, United Kingdom. What is Manon McCrory-Lewis' height? She is 5 feet 2 inches or 157 centimetres tall.

Manon McCrory-Lewis is a celebrity kid known for being the daughter of the renowned actors Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory. She grew up in the public eye and is currently pursuing acting and modelling, following her parents' path.

