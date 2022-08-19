Erika Titus’ biography: age, height, birthday, zodiac sign

Erika Titus is a TikTok star, actress and social media influencer from the United States. She is hugely popular on various social media platforms and has a considerable following. She shares wide-ranging content, including comedy skits, lip-syncs, and dance videos.

Erika Titus is among the up-and-coming actress with two acting credits. She is, however, a popular personality on TikTok, where she boasts millions of followers. She is also famous on Instagram, where she is a brand ambassador of EVRY JEWELS.

Profile summary

Full name Erika Titus Gender Female Date of birth 2 September 2002 Age 20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Hawaii, United States Current residence Utah, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 33-25-33 Body measurements in centimetres 83-63-83 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Rusty Titus Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Education Brigham Young University Profession TikTok star, social media influencer, actress Net worth $400,000

Erika Titus' biography

The famous TikTok star was born in Hawaii, United States. Her father, Rusty Titus, is a businessman, while her mother is a kindergarten school teacher. She is half-White and half-Asian (White-Filipino-Japanese-Korean). Her father is from Michigan, while her mother is from Hawaii.

She was raised alongside her two siblings, Kristen and Jacob Titus. Erika Titus' brother, Jacob, is a student at the University of Florida.

On the other hand, Erika Titus' sister, Kristen Titus, is equally a social media personality with a massive following on TikTok. Erika attended Brigham Young University, where she studied Public Relations.

How old is Erika Titus?

Erika Titus' age is 20 years old as of 2022. The American social media influencer was born on 2 September 2002. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career

Erika Titus is a well-known social media celebrity. She uploaded her first TikTok video on 23 November 2019. Her videos on TikTok are mainly comedy videos. Additionally, the TikTok star is known for uploading her make-up routine and dancing with POV (point of view) videos on the account. She currently has over 3.3 million followers on her TikTok account.

She started her self-titled YouTube channel in Mar 2021. The channel has since attracted more than 298 thousand subscribers.

The young content creator also has an Instagram account. She regularly posts her pictures, travelling and daily life activities. At the time of writing, she has a substantial following of over 596 thousand followers.

Apart from being a social media personality, the multitalented star is also an actress with two credits under her name. In 2011, she was featured in the television series 4 Wedding Planners as little Hoku. Additionally, in 2022 she took the role of Callie in the movie Crown Lake.

What is Erika Titus' net worth?

No verified sources state how much the TikTok star is worth. However, she has an alleged net worth of $400,000. She primarily earns her income from her social media career.

How tall is Erika Titus?

Erika Titus' height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres), and she weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her body measurements are 33-25-33 inches ( 83-63-83 centimetres), and she has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Fast facts about Erika Titus

When is Erika Titus' birthday? The TikTok star celebrates her birthday on 2 September. What is Erika Titus' zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Virgo. How old is Erika Titus? The popular social media star is 20 years old as of 2022. Is Erika and Kirsten sisters? Yes, Erika is Kristen's younger sister. They are both TikTok stars. What is Erika Titus' height? She is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. What is Erika Titus' net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $400,000 as of 2022.

Erika Titus is an American young TikTok star and social media influencer. Her career as a content creator has allowed her to accumulate a considerable fanbase, especially on TikTok. She is best known for sharing comedy videos and make-up tutorials on TikTok.

