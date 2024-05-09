Global site navigation

"Living Abroad With No Help": Nigerian Mum of 3 Toddlers Shows Her Crying Kids in Touching Video
Family and Relationships

"Living Abroad With No Help": Nigerian Mum of 3 Toddlers Shows Her Crying Kids in Touching Video

by  Victor Duru
  • A Nigerian woman in the diaspora has given internet users a brief showing of her life as a mum of toddlers
  • The Nigerian woman who resides in the United Kingdom with her family laments living abroad without assistance
  • Her touching TikTok clip melted hearts, with many social media users sending her words of encouragement

A Nigerian woman living in the UK, @elysetifuh, has opened up about a challenge associated with caring for toddlers.

@elysetifuh shared a video showing her three toddlers shedding tears."When

Nigerian mum of 3 kids in UK laments, shows her cying babies
The mum of three noted that she cries sometimes. Photo Credit: @elysetifuh
Source: TikTok

The mum of three lamented living abroad with no help.

"POV: You are a toddler mom to 3 kids under 3...Living abroad with no help. E choke ehh...I legit cry too sometimes," she captioned her TikTok clip.

Her clip touched people's hearts. Responding to a netizen, @elysetifuh shared what her kids did when she started crying.

"When I started crying, they all stopped. My daughter said " mummy don't cry."

Another mum had lamented over her kid's food preference.

Watch the video below:

@elysetifuh's video stirred reactions

dijaho said:

"Aww the girls stopped crying the moment Dey sight their mom crying too God is your strength."

Jemimah Lamont said:

"Listen have your kids when you want n if they stress you realise it’s not a mistake you have those angels ❤️you doing fine just find activities for them it’s draining but worth it."

inog803 said:

"Sending you many hugs...my goodness! Good news is that, they will grow up soon and it will be easier."

Coventrybraider said:

"Omo the lord is your strength I have 1 under 5 and under 1 my head want to explode."

Obaahemaa_owusu_nketia said:

"No one talks about no support or village in Abroad. It feels so lonely and can get really hard. You’ve got this Mama, sending lots of love ."

Adire.store.by.sheedah said:

"Me thinking of going back home and come back when they grown and this video pop up."

Raynaandfamily said:

"I have only 1 and I cry very well..you’re doing amazing mama."

tegan_bibah said:

"You too why you born like say tomorrow no dey."

Nigerian lady and her kids leave UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had left the UK with her kids and returned to Nigeria.

Words on the woman's video showed that people had been asking her why she came back home at a time when many were leaving.

Dancing to a Yoruba gospel song, the woman hinted that living in the UK was not easy as there were many challenges.

Source: Legit.ng

