"Living Abroad With No Help": Nigerian Mum of 3 Toddlers Shows Her Crying Kids in Touching Video
- A Nigerian woman in the diaspora has given internet users a brief showing of her life as a mum of toddlers
- The Nigerian woman who resides in the United Kingdom with her family laments living abroad without assistance
- Her touching TikTok clip melted hearts, with many social media users sending her words of encouragement
A Nigerian woman living in the UK, @elysetifuh, has opened up about a challenge associated with caring for toddlers.
@elysetifuh shared a video showing her three toddlers shedding tears."When
The mum of three lamented living abroad with no help.
"POV: You are a toddler mom to 3 kids under 3...Living abroad with no help. E choke ehh...I legit cry too sometimes," she captioned her TikTok clip.
Her clip touched people's hearts. Responding to a netizen, @elysetifuh shared what her kids did when she started crying.
"When I started crying, they all stopped. My daughter said " mummy don't cry."
Another mum had lamented over her kid's food preference.
Watch the video below:
@elysetifuh's video stirred reactions
dijaho said:
"Aww the girls stopped crying the moment Dey sight their mom crying too God is your strength."
Jemimah Lamont said:
"Listen have your kids when you want n if they stress you realise it’s not a mistake you have those angels ❤️you doing fine just find activities for them it’s draining but worth it."
inog803 said:
"Sending you many hugs...my goodness! Good news is that, they will grow up soon and it will be easier."
Coventrybraider said:
"Omo the lord is your strength I have 1 under 5 and under 1 my head want to explode."
Obaahemaa_owusu_nketia said:
"No one talks about no support or village in Abroad. It feels so lonely and can get really hard. You’ve got this Mama, sending lots of love ."
Adire.store.by.sheedah said:
"Me thinking of going back home and come back when they grown and this video pop up."
Raynaandfamily said:
"I have only 1 and I cry very well..you’re doing amazing mama."
tegan_bibah said:
"You too why you born like say tomorrow no dey."
Nigerian lady and her kids leave UK
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had left the UK with her kids and returned to Nigeria.
Words on the woman's video showed that people had been asking her why she came back home at a time when many were leaving.
Dancing to a Yoruba gospel song, the woman hinted that living in the UK was not easy as there were many challenges.
