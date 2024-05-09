A Nigerian woman in the diaspora has given internet users a brief showing of her life as a mum of toddlers

The Nigerian woman who resides in the United Kingdom with her family laments living abroad without assistance

Her touching TikTok clip melted hearts, with many social media users sending her words of encouragement

A Nigerian woman living in the UK, @elysetifuh, has opened up about a challenge associated with caring for toddlers.

@elysetifuh shared a video showing her three toddlers shedding tears."When

The mum of three noted that she cries sometimes. Photo Credit: @elysetifuh

The mum of three lamented living abroad with no help.

"POV: You are a toddler mom to 3 kids under 3...Living abroad with no help. E choke ehh...I legit cry too sometimes," she captioned her TikTok clip.

Her clip touched people's hearts. Responding to a netizen, @elysetifuh shared what her kids did when she started crying.

"When I started crying, they all stopped. My daughter said " mummy don't cry."

Another mum had lamented over her kid's food preference.

Watch the video below:

@elysetifuh's video stirred reactions

dijaho said:

"Aww the girls stopped crying the moment Dey sight their mom crying too God is your strength."

Jemimah Lamont said:

"Listen have your kids when you want n if they stress you realise it’s not a mistake you have those angels ❤️you doing fine just find activities for them it’s draining but worth it."

inog803 said:

"Sending you many hugs...my goodness! Good news is that, they will grow up soon and it will be easier."

Coventrybraider said:

"Omo the lord is your strength I have 1 under 5 and under 1 my head want to explode."

Obaahemaa_owusu_nketia said:

"No one talks about no support or village in Abroad. It feels so lonely and can get really hard. You’ve got this Mama, sending lots of love ."

Adire.store.by.sheedah said:

"Me thinking of going back home and come back when they grown and this video pop up."

Raynaandfamily said:

"I have only 1 and I cry very well..you’re doing amazing mama."

tegan_bibah said:

"You too why you born like say tomorrow no dey."

