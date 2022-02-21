Jakob Greer’s biography: age, height, siblings, girlfriend
Who is Jakob Greer? He is a social media personality from Canada. His TikTok account has helped him gain tremendous success online. He is known for uploading short videos and close-up selfie-style videos. He also has a YouTube channel where he uploads challenges, games videos, pranks and vlogs.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Jakob has always had a passion for acting and comedy since childhood. He is currently a popular figure on the internet with a considerable fanbase. What else is known about him? Have a look at his biography to learn more interesting details about his age, height, siblings, girlfriend and online career.
Profile summary
- Full name: Jakob Greer
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 25 February 2001
- Age: 21 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Pisces
- Place of birth: Canada
- Nationality: Canadian
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Religion: Christianity
- Height in feet: 5'8"
- Height in centimetres: 179
- Weight in pounds: 127
- Weight in kilograms: 57
- Body measurements in inches: 39-28-35
- Body measurements in centimetres: 99-71-89
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Eye colour: Brown
- Siblings: 1
- Relationship status: Single
- Profession: TikTok star
- Net worth: $100k- $1 million
- TikTok: @greerzy
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Jakob Greer's bio
The online celebrity was born in 2001 in Canada. His nationality is Canadian.
Who are Jakob Greer's siblings? The TikTok star has an older sister named Darcie Aitchison. Jakob Greer's sister has appeared on most of his videos.
How old is Jakob Greer?
As of 2022, the social media star is 21 years. He celebrates his birthday on 25 February every year, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.
Career
Jakob Greer is a popular internet personality due to his unique content. He posted his first video on 17 August 2016.
After that, the YouTube star continued uploading various content such as pranks, challenges, games like Fortnite and vlogs. Currently, he has over 48 thousand subscribers.
He is also active on TikTok, where he posts comedy content on his voice and lip-syncs videos. The account has 4.3 million followers and around 202 million likes.
Eva Cudmore and Jakob Greer have made several videos together, both on TikTok and YouTube. In addition, the TikTok star has also worked with fellow TikTok stars such as Heyitsmaggieuh, Ryan Wauters and Jake Bensulock.
He's also well-known on Instagram and Snapchat, where he regularly shares his selfies. His Instagram account presently has over 64 thousand followers, but it has yet to be verified.
How much is Jakob Greer's net worth?
He has not revealed his actual net worth, but according to Bio Gossipy, his net worth is allegedly between $100k-$1 million.
Who is Jakob Greer's girlfriend?
The social media personality is not dating anyone at the moment.
How tall is Jakob Greer?
Jakob Greer's height is 5 feet 8 inches (179 centimetres), and he weighs 127 pounds (57 kilograms). In addition, Jakob has dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Jakob Greer has made it big on social media at a young age. His content has earned him a considerable following, especially on TikTok and YouTube.
READ ALSO: Aisha Mian's biography: age, height, parents, twin, net worth
Legit. ng recently published an article about Aisha Mian. She is a social media influencer and an actress from the United States. She has significant followers due to her lip-syncs and dance challenge videos.
Aisha Mian also has a YouTube Channel with her twin sister where they post vlogs about challenges, make-up tutorials, and cooking videos. They joined YouTube in January 2014. She is also known for being a twin sister to Azra Mian. Take a look at her bio to learn more about her personal and career life.
Source: Legit.ng