Jakob Greer’s biography: age, height, siblings, girlfriend

Who is Jakob Greer? He is a social media personality from Canada. His TikTok account has helped him gain tremendous success online. He is known for uploading short videos and close-up selfie-style videos. He also has a YouTube channel where he uploads challenges, games videos, pranks and vlogs.

A photo of the young Canadian TikTok star. Photo: @jakobbgreer

Source: Instagram

Jakob has always had a passion for acting and comedy since childhood. He is currently a popular figure on the internet with a considerable fanbase. What else is known about him? Have a look at his biography to learn more interesting details about his age, height, siblings, girlfriend and online career.

Profile summary

Full name: Jakob Greer

Jakob Greer Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 25 February 2001

25 February 2001 Age: 21 years old (as of 2022)

21 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Canada

Canada Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5'8"

5'8" Height in centimetres: 179

179 Weight in pounds: 127

127 Weight in kilograms: 57

57 Body measurements in inches: 39-28-35

39-28-35 Body measurements in centimetres: 99-71-89

99-71-89 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: TikTok star

TikTok star Net worth: $100k- $1 million

$100k- $1 million TikTok: @greerzy

Jakob Greer's bio

The social media star in a yellow sweater and black sunglasses. Photo: @jakobbgreer

Source: Instagram

The online celebrity was born in 2001 in Canada. His nationality is Canadian.

Who are Jakob Greer's siblings? The TikTok star has an older sister named Darcie Aitchison. Jakob Greer's sister has appeared on most of his videos.

How old is Jakob Greer?

As of 2022, the social media star is 21 years. He celebrates his birthday on 25 February every year, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

Jakob Greer is a popular internet personality due to his unique content. He posted his first video on 17 August 2016.

After that, the YouTube star continued uploading various content such as pranks, challenges, games like Fortnite and vlogs. Currently, he has over 48 thousand subscribers.

He is also active on TikTok, where he posts comedy content on his voice and lip-syncs videos. The account has 4.3 million followers and around 202 million likes.

Eva Cudmore and Jakob Greer have made several videos together, both on TikTok and YouTube. In addition, the TikTok star has also worked with fellow TikTok stars such as Heyitsmaggieuh, Ryan Wauters and Jake Bensulock.

He's also well-known on Instagram and Snapchat, where he regularly shares his selfies. His Instagram account presently has over 64 thousand followers, but it has yet to be verified.

How much is Jakob Greer's net worth?

He has not revealed his actual net worth, but according to Bio Gossipy, his net worth is allegedly between $100k-$1 million.

Who is Jakob Greer's girlfriend?

The social media personality is not dating anyone at the moment.

How tall is Jakob Greer?

The YouTuber leaning on a wall. Photo: @jakobbgreer

Source: Instagram

Jakob Greer's height is 5 feet 8 inches (179 centimetres), and he weighs 127 pounds (57 kilograms). In addition, Jakob has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Jakob Greer has made it big on social media at a young age. His content has earned him a considerable following, especially on TikTok and YouTube.

