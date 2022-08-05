Kalynn Koury’s biography: age, height, birthday, college

Kalynn Koury is a YouTuber, gamer, and social media sensation from the United States. She is famously known for uploading vlogs and gaming videos on YouTube, which she co-runs with her brother.

Kalynn Koury and her brother Weston launched a joint YouTube channel, Sinjin Drowning, on 8 February 2017. Currently, she has a significant following on other platforms such as Instagram and Twitter.

Profile summary

Full name Kalynn Koury Gender Female Date of birth 14 August 2000 Age 22 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth North Carolina, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Father Scott Mother Hillary Relationship status Single High school Ragsdale High School Profession Gamer, YouTuber, social media influencer YouTube Sinjin Drowning Twitch @kalynnkoury

Kalynn Koury's biography

The American gamer was born in North Carolina, United States of America. Her father is Scott, and her mother is Hillary. She was raised alongside her younger brother Weston Koury. She is an American citizen of white ethnicity.

Educational background

The social media sensation attended Ragsdale High School. During her time in high school, she played Lacrosse from 2015 to 2018. Kalynn Koury's college studies came to an end when she graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Communication within two and a half years.

How old is Kalynn Koury?

Kalynn Koury's age is 22 years as of 2022. She was born on 14 August 2000. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Career

She created her self-titled YouTube channel on 16 January 2014, where she uploaded pranks, challenges and routine videos. The channel currently has 68.1 thousand subscribers, although she has not been active since 19 Jun 2019.

In February 2017, Kalynn and her brother Weston Koury launched their joint YouTube channel, where they upload comedy and game videos. The channel currently has 456 thousand subscribers.

She also has an Instagram account where she occasionally shares photos of herself. She presently boasts 296 thousand followers. Aside from that, she has a joint Instagram account with her brother Weston, with 110 thousand followers.

She is also on TikTok with over 177 thousand followers and more than 260 thousand likes, and on Twitter with over 153 thousand followers.

Weston Koury's sister is also a gamer. She plays multiplayer games such as Minecraft, Grand Theft 5 and Roblox. Additionally, has a Twitch account with 100 thousand followers.

The American YouTuber co-owns a clothing store with his brother, named Sinjin drowning. They have branded hoodies, sweatshirts, shirts, and crop tops.

How tall is Kalynn Koury?

Kalynn Koury's height is 5 feet 4 inches or 162 centimetres tall, and she weighs around 143 pounds or 65 kilograms. Additionally, she has brown hair and brown eyes.

Fast facts about Kalynn Koury

Are Kalynn Koury and Weston Koury siblings? Yes, Kalynn is Weston’s older sister. How old is Kalynn Koury? As of 2022, she is 22 years old. What is Kalynn Koury's zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Leo. When is Kalynn Koury's birthday? The YouTube celebrity marks her birthday on 14 August every year. What is Kalynn Koury’s nationality? She is an American citizen. How tall is Kalynn Koury? She is 5 feet 4 inches tall. Where is Kalynn Koury from? She is from North Carolina, United States.

Kalynn Koury is a gamer, YouTuber, and social media influencer from the United States. She is also popularly known as the older sister of YouNow broadcaster and YouTuber Weston Koury. She and her brother run a joint YouTube channel.

