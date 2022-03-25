Jessica Gadsden’s biography: who is Charlamagne Tha God’s wife?
Jessica Gadsden is a self-employed fitness instructor and personal trainer from the United States of America. She gained public attention for being the wife of Charlamagne Tha God, an American radio host and television personality.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Who is Charlamagne Tha God's wife? Jessica Gadsden is an established fitness coach; she has worked for popular fitness companies such as Core Fire Pilates, East Shore Athletic Club and Lagree Fitness Method.
Profile summary
- Full name: Jessica Gadsden
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 29 November 1981
- Age: 40 years (as of April 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Sagittarius
- Place of birth: South Carolina, United States
- Current residence: Charleston, South Carolina, US
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: African-American
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in inches: 5’5’’
- Height in centimetres: 165
- Weight in pounds: 137
- Weight in kilograms: 62
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Brown
- Marital status: Married
- Husband: Charlamagne Tha God
- Children: 3
- College: Bergen Community College
- University: University of South Carolina, Webster University
- Profession: Fitness instructor, personal trainer
- Net worth: $1 million
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Jessica Gadsden’s biography
The American fitness instructor was born in South Carolina, United States of America. Jessica Gadsden's parents raised her in a Christian household.
Education
After graduating from high school, she joined the University of South Carolina in Columbia and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. The fitness instructor also attended Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri, where she graduated in 2007 with a Master’s degree in Business Administration and Management.
Later, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Bergen Community College in Paramus, New Jersey, in 2013.
When is Jessica Gadsden's birthday?
The American fitness coach was born on 29 November 1981. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.
How old is Jessica Gadsden?
As of 2022, Jessica Gadsden's age is 40 years.
What is Jessica Gadsden’s nationality?
The professional gym instructor is an American national.
What is Jessica Gadsden’s ethnicity?
She is of African-American descent.
What does Jessica Gadsden do?
Jessica is a professional fitness instructor and personal trainer. Jessica began her fitness career at Core Fire Pilates as a fitness instructor. Later, she worked as a certified instructor at Lagree Fitness Method and East Shore Athletic Club.
In addition, she has also worked as a home trainer for people with disabilities. She provides training on weight lifting, bodybuilding and gymnastics.
She owns a gym where she works as a personal trainer and fitness instructor.
What is Jessica Gadsden's net worth?
There is no reliable information about the fitness instructors’ net worth. However, Bio Gossip alleges that she has an estimated net worth of $1 million.
Personal life
Jessica is married to Lenard Larry McKelvey, famous as Charlamagne Tha God, a radio host, author and television personality. He is best recognized for hosting the nationally syndicated show The Breakfast Club.
The duo exchanged their wedding vows in September 2014 after dating for 16 years. Together, they share three children. The family of five is currently living in Charleston, South Carolina, United States.
How tall is Jessica Gadsden?
Jessica Gadsden's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres), and she weighs 137 pounds (62 kilograms).
Fast facts about Jessica Gadsden
- She is an American fitness instructor and personal trainer.
- Jessica is 40 years old as of 2022.
- The personal trainer marks her birthday on 29 November each year.
- She is best known as the wife of Charlamagne Tha God.
- Gadsden is not on any social media.
- She has black hair and brown eyes.
- The fitness instructor has her own gym.
Jessica Gadsden has made a name for herself as a professional fitness coach and personal trainer. She has featured all types of fitness and healthy life such as weight lifting, bodybuilding and gymnastic. She has also worked for various famous fitness companies.
READ ALSO: Erin Robinson’s biography: age, husband, net worth, Clevver
Legit.ng recently published an article about Erin Robinson’s biography. She is a YouTuber, producer, TV host and social media influencer from the United States of America. She is best known for make-up, food testing and lifestyle vlogs she regularly uploads on her YouTube channel. She is also known as the producer and host of Clevver News and Clevver Movies on YouTube.
Erin Robinson is a popular figure on social media; she has worked for a famous YouTube company Clevver as a producer, writer and entertainment host.
Source: Legit.ng