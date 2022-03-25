Jessica Gadsden’s biography: who is Charlamagne Tha God’s wife?

Jessica Gadsden is a self-employed fitness instructor and personal trainer from the United States of America. She gained public attention for being the wife of Charlamagne Tha God, an American radio host and television personality.

Jessica Gadsden and Charlemagne Tha God attend Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - Arrivals at Tyler Perry Studios on October 5, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Who is Charlamagne Tha God's wife? Jessica Gadsden is an established fitness coach; she has worked for popular fitness companies such as Core Fire Pilates, East Shore Athletic Club and Lagree Fitness Method.

Profile summary

Full name : Jessica Gadsden

: Jessica Gadsden Gender: Female

Female Date of birth : 29 November 1981

: 29 November 1981 Age: 40 years (as of April 2022)

40 years (as of April 2022) Zodiac sign : Sagittarius

: Sagittarius Place of birth: South Carolina, United States

South Carolina, United States Current residence : Charleston, South Carolina, US

: Charleston, South Carolina, US Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : African-American

: African-American Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in inches : 5’5’’

: 5’5’’ Height in centimetres : 165

: 165 Weight in pounds: 137

137 Weight in kilograms : 62

: 62 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Marital status : Married

: Married Husband : Charlamagne Tha God

: Charlamagne Tha God Children : 3

: 3 College: Bergen Community College

Bergen Community College University : University of South Carolina, Webster University

: University of South Carolina, Webster University Profession: Fitness instructor, personal trainer

Fitness instructor, personal trainer Net worth: $1 million

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Jessica Gadsden’s biography

The American fitness instructor was born in South Carolina, United States of America. Jessica Gadsden's parents raised her in a Christian household.

Education

After graduating from high school, she joined the University of South Carolina in Columbia and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. The fitness instructor also attended Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri, where she graduated in 2007 with a Master’s degree in Business Administration and Management.

Later, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Bergen Community College in Paramus, New Jersey, in 2013.

Charlamagne tha God (R) and Jessica Gadsden attend The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation Inaugural "Can We Talk?" Benefit Dinner at The Newseum in Washington, DC. Photo: Tasos Katopodis.

Source: Getty Images

When is Jessica Gadsden's birthday?

The American fitness coach was born on 29 November 1981. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

How old is Jessica Gadsden?

As of 2022, Jessica Gadsden's age is 40 years.

What is Jessica Gadsden’s nationality?

The professional gym instructor is an American national.

What is Jessica Gadsden’s ethnicity?

She is of African-American descent.

What does Jessica Gadsden do?

Jessica is a professional fitness instructor and personal trainer. Jessica began her fitness career at Core Fire Pilates as a fitness instructor. Later, she worked as a certified instructor at Lagree Fitness Method and East Shore Athletic Club.

In addition, she has also worked as a home trainer for people with disabilities. She provides training on weight lifting, bodybuilding and gymnastics.

She owns a gym where she works as a personal trainer and fitness instructor.

What is Jessica Gadsden's net worth?

Tiffany Haddish, Jessica Gadsden and Charlamagne tha God attend Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah at SLS Hotel on December 03, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Instagram

There is no reliable information about the fitness instructors’ net worth. However, Bio Gossip alleges that she has an estimated net worth of $1 million.

Personal life

Jessica is married to Lenard Larry McKelvey, famous as Charlamagne Tha God, a radio host, author and television personality. He is best recognized for hosting the nationally syndicated show The Breakfast Club.

The duo exchanged their wedding vows in September 2014 after dating for 16 years. Together, they share three children. The family of five is currently living in Charleston, South Carolina, United States.

How tall is Jessica Gadsden?

Jessica Gadsden's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres), and she weighs 137 pounds (62 kilograms).

Fast facts about Jessica Gadsden

She is an American fitness instructor and personal trainer.

Jessica is 40 years old as of 2022.

The personal trainer marks her birthday on 29 November each year.

She is best known as the wife of Charlamagne Tha God.

Gadsden is not on any social media.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

The fitness instructor has her own gym.

Jessica Gadsden has made a name for herself as a professional fitness coach and personal trainer. She has featured all types of fitness and healthy life such as weight lifting, bodybuilding and gymnastic. She has also worked for various famous fitness companies.

READ ALSO: Erin Robinson’s biography: age, husband, net worth, Clevver

Legit.ng recently published an article about Erin Robinson’s biography. She is a YouTuber, producer, TV host and social media influencer from the United States of America. She is best known for make-up, food testing and lifestyle vlogs she regularly uploads on her YouTube channel. She is also known as the producer and host of Clevver News and Clevver Movies on YouTube.

Erin Robinson is a popular figure on social media; she has worked for a famous YouTube company Clevver as a producer, writer and entertainment host.

Source: Legit.ng