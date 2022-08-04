Geneva Ayala’s bio: where is XXXTentacion’s ex-girlfriend now?

Geneva Ayala is an Instagram star, social media influencer, local business clerk, and model from the United States. She is well-known as the ex-girlfriend of the late rapper XXXTentacion.

Geneva Ayala has recently been in the limelight after a documentary about her late ex-boyfriend was published. The documentary was released on 26 May 2022. Since it aired, many people have been wanting to know the whereabouts of XXXTentacion's ex-girlfriend.

Full name Geneva Ayala Gender Female Date of birth 13 August 1996 Age 26 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Pennsylvania, USA Current residence Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Hispanic (Puerto Rican) Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 112 Weight in kilograms 51 Body measurements in inches 32-25-34 Body measurements in centimetres 81-61-86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Profession Instagram star, model, social media influencer Instagram @siqeth

Geneva Ayala's bio

The American model was born in Pennsylvania, United States. However, she was brought up in Miami and Broward County. Her grandmother brought her up when she was 4 years old. At the age of twelve, she returned to live with her mother.

But at 16, her mother was pregnant, and she kicked her out after moving in with her then-boyfriend. Neighbours hosted her for a while, and sometimes she would stay at her uncle's motel in Hollywood. She also used to live in parks.

What is Geneva Ayala's age?

The American model is 26 years old as of 2022. She was born on 13 August 1996, and her zodiac sign is Leo.

Why is Geneva Ayala famous?

Geneva Ayala is a model, Instagram sensation and social media influencer. Although she began her career as a model, she became famous after dating XXXTentacion, an American rapper.

XXXTentacion's ex is active on Instagram, where she posts her photos. At the time of writing, she has over 82 thousand followers. She is also active , with over 38 thousand followers.

On 29 October 2015, XXXTentacion's ex-girlfriend created a YouTube channel, although she has not been posting for a year. Presently, the channel has over 21 thousand followers. She also owns an OnlyFans account.

Geneva Ayala's book

The American model is also an author. Her book, Broken Reflections, was published by Newman Spring Publishing and was released on 22 September 2020. The book unveils Geneva's deepest emotions and insights through her poems concerning her life struggles.

What did Geneva Ayala do?

Before starting to date XXXTentacion, the social media sensation was in a relationship with her high school boyfriend. They had a misunderstanding which led him to post an inappropriate picture of her on Twitter without her consent.

XXXTentacion, who saw the photo, decided to fight the boyfriend. He challenged him to a fight at a Coral Springs movie theatre in Florida in November 2014. The boyfriend did not show up.

Ayala and XXXTentacion ended up spending four days hanging out. They later separated, and after 18 months, they met again and started dating.

After 5 months of living together, Geneva filed a case against her ex-boyfriend for physically assaulting her while she was pregnant. The incident happened on 6 October 2016. She accused the rapper of punching, slapping, strangling and head-butting her for around 15 minutes.

XXXTentacion was therefore charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant victim. He pleaded not guilty and was released on a bond of $10,000. He was later detained by Broward County Officials for violating his house arrest.

Geneva Ayala's injuries resulted in her eyes fracturing along the left orbital floor, damaging her optic nerve. She started a GoFundMe campaign to raise finances for the procedure, which cost around $20,000.

What happened to Geneva Ayala's pregnancy?

Who is Geneva Ayala's baby? She is not a mother yet. However, during an interview with Miami New Times, the social media sensation mentioned they were trying to have a baby with Onfroy. Later on, on 6 October 2016, her ex-boyfriend physically abused her, claiming that she cheated on him and that the baby was not his. Who is Geneva Ayala's baby? She is not a mother yet.

Fast Facts about Geneva Ayala

Who is Geneva Ayala? She is an Instagram star, social media influencer, local business clerk and model from the United States. How old is Geneva Ayala? She is 26 years old as of 2022. How tall is Geneva Ayala? The social media influencer is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres. What is Geneva Ayala's ethnicity? She is of Hispanic ethnicity. When is Geneva Ayala's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 13 August. Where is Geneva Ayala from? She was in Pennsylvania, United States. However, she was brought up in Miami and Broward County Who is Geneva Ayala's ex-boyfriend? She was previously in a relationship with the famous American rapper XXXTentacion.

Geneva Ayala is an Instagram sensation, author, model, and social media influencer. She is widely known as the ex-girlfriend of the late American rapper XXXTentacion.

