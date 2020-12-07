Asian Doll's bio: Age, height, real name, is she actually Asian?

Misharron Jermeisha Allen, popularly known as Asian Doll, is an American rapper, singer, and Instagram influencer. She rose to fame after the release of her debut album titled Kill Bill. Besides her illustrious rap career, Asian Doll has frequently made headlines for her numerous controversies surrounding her rivalry with the likes of Bali Baby and Cuban Doll.

Who is Asian Doll? Here is a glance at the rapper's personal, professional, and physical details.

Profile summary

Full name Misharron Jermeisha Allen Nickname Asian Doll Gender Female Date of birth December 7, 1996 Age 25 years (as of August 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Dallas, Texas, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Asian Doll's ethnicity African American Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements 34-28-40 Bra size 34A Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Marital status Single Father Michael Allen Mother LaKeithia Lewis Profession Singer, rapper, Instagram influencer Net worth $2 million Instagram @asiandabrat

Asian Doll's bio

How old is Asian Doll? The rapper was born on December 7, 1996. This makes her 25 years old as of 2022. Where is Asian Doll from? The rapper was born in Dallas, Texas, USA. She was born to Michael Allen and LaKeithia Lewis. Some of the places she has lived in include Atlanta and Los Angeles.

She grew up alongside three siblings: a younger sister, a younger brother, and an older brother. Her father was in and out of prison. Her mother was left to raise the four kids by herself.

What is Asian Doll's real name?

Asian Doll's name is Misharron Jermeisha Allen. Asian Doll's race is African American.

What is Asian da Brat's ethnic background?

Is Asian Doll Asian? No, she is not. The question often arises due to her name, which is wrongly assumed to point to Asian descent. So, why is Asian Doll's name Asian? Well, it is not. She chose the name to differentiate herself from the numerous rappers using the name doll.

Her other stage name, Asian da Brat, was in reference to the brand of girls' toys known as Bratz Dolls.

Career

Misharron's musical career began when she released Da Rise of the Barbie Doll Gang Empire at the end of 2015. Several other albums and singles followed this. Some of her most popular include Doll SZN, Project Princess Vol. 1, and Kill Bill.

The renowned rapper says that Nicki Minaj is her biggest musical inspiration to date. Misharron has since collaborated with various well-known artists, including PnB Rock, Rico Nasty, and Bhad Bhabie. After numerous successful tracks, Misharron caught the attention of rapper Lil Mister. The two began working together, with the latter producing most of Misharron's songs.

Discography

Here are some of the rapper's top tracks.

Fish Tank

Get Jumped (with Bandmanrill)

Lame Niggaz

Nunnadet Sh*t (feat. Rubi Rose, Dream, Dreezy & Ivorian)

(feat. Rubi Rose, Dream, Dreezy & Ivorian) Tweakin

Is Asian Doll dating?

The renowned singer is reportedly dating a mystery man whom she is yet to introduce to the public. Before then, she was in a relationship with Bandhunta Izzy, a reality television star. However, the two went their separate ways barely a year into the relationship.

After Izzy, Misharron dated King Von, of whom she also has a tattoo on her body. King Von passed away after sustaining gunshot wounds in a nightclub shooting in Atlanta in 2020.

Controversies

The renowned rapper is no stranger to controversies. Here are some of the most notable ones.

The online spat with Cuban Doll

Cuban Doll and Misharron had been longtime friends until the latter reportedly said some nasty things about her friend. When asked about it, Misharron stated that she said the things in retaliation to Cuban making racial comments against her. She had reportedly slammed Misharron for being a 'dark-skinned girl.'

The controversial Indian-themed party

In 2021, Misharron came under fire for intending to host an Indian-themed birthday party. She made the announcement on Instagram and Twitter using a short clip with Arabic background music. The party, dubbed Asian Doll escapes to India, did not sit well with a section of people.

Thousands of users denounced the event, terming it as blatant cultural appropriation.

Asian Doll's net worth

According to Wepublishnews, the renowned American rapper is worth $2 million. These include earnings from her numerous albums and single tracks and fees for her brand endorsement deals on social media. However, this is not an official net worth figure.

How tall is Asian Doll?

Asian Doll's height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres). She weighs 128 pounds (58 kilograms) and has dark brown eyes and black hair. Her body measures 34-28-40 at the bust, waist, and hips.

Fun facts

Here are some fascinating facts about the rapper.

She loves wearing outfits from high-end brands, such as Burberry and Gucci.

She owns a black Bentley Continental GT.

She is a successful entrepreneur and owns a store known as Da Doll Store.

She dreams of working with Nicki Minaj on an album.

Asian Doll is undoubtedly one of the best-known young female rappers in modern-day America. Her successful albums and singles are testament to her rapping prowess. Interestingly, she is as well-known for her controversies as she is for her music.

