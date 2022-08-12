Vanesu Samunyai’s biography: who is the breakout star of The Sandman?

Who is Vanesu Samunyai? She is a British actress. She rose to stardom due to her role as Rose Walker in Neil Gaiman’s fantasy horror series, The Sandman. The actress played her role alongside Tom Sturridge in the drama series, which commenced on 5 August 2022.

Kyo Ra, a.k.a. Vanesu Samunyai, attends "The Sandman" press line during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at Hilton Bayfront on July 23, 2022, in San Diego, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Vanesu Samunyai is a dancer, who also loves making music and art. The actress has a YouTube channel with short videos of her dancing and doing music covers.

Profile summary

Full name Vanesu Danai Palesa Shoniwa-Samunyai Famous as Kyo Ra Gender Female Date of birth 23 April 2001 Age 21 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place f birth Warwickshire, England, United Kingdom Current residence Zimbabwe/UK Nationality British Ethnicity Zimbabwean Religion Christianity Sexuality Queer Height in feet 5'6'' Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Relationship status Single Profession Actress

Vanesu Samunyai’s bio

She was born as Vanesu Danai Palesa Shoniwa-Samunyai in Warwickshire, England, United Kingdom. She is popularly known as Kyo Ra. Her parents are of Zimbabwean heritage. They relocated to England in the 1990s before she was born. The actress is of British nationality.

How old is Vanesu Samunyai?

She is 21 years old as of 2022. She was born on 23 April 2001. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Why is Vanesu Samunyai famous?

She is an actress who came into the spotlight after playing the role of Rose Walker in the television series, The Sandman. Prior to that, she starred in an eBay commercial, and she has not had any major on-screen roles before.

She rose to fame after appearing in the TV series The Sandman as Rose Walker, a young woman in search of her lost brother. The character has a close connection to the show's main character, Morpheus, without giving too much away.

The series is based on the 1989–1996 comic book series written by Neil Gaiman and published by DC Comics. The actress stars alongside Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Mason Alexander Park, among many others.

Vanesu is also a dancer and also loves making music. She has always had a passion for arts since childhood. The British actress has a YouTube channel which she launched on 23 April 2020. She uses the channel to share her interests and endeavours with the world.

She is on Instagram with over 3 thousand followers. She uses her Instagram to share her short choreography videos and photos. From her Instagram account, you can tell that the actress also loves drawing. She has several posts of her artwork on Instagram and Twitter.

How tall is Vanesu Samunyai?

The British actress is 5 feet 6 inches tall (168 centimetres). She has a body weight of approximately 130 pounds (59 kg).

Vanesu Samunyai’s fast facts

Vanesu Samunyai is a British actress who rose to fame following her portrayal of Rose Walker in The Sandman, the television series that premiered on 5th August 2022. Apart from her acting career, she is also a songwriter and a dancer. The actress also loves creating art.

