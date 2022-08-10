Brooklinn Khoury’s biography: age, injury, girlfriend, net worth

Brooklinn Khoury is an American skateboarder, social media influencer, model, and entrepreneur. She came into the spotlight because of her relationship with actress Chloe Lukasiak.

Photo: @brookhoury on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Brooklinn works with various brands online such as DC Shoes for the women's skateboarding team. In addition, the star was set to film her first TV commercial before she was attacked badly by a dog.

Profile summary

Full name Brooklinn Taylor Khoury Gender Female Date of birth 20 April 1999 Age 23 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Orange County, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Queer Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 35-25-36 Body measurements in centimetres 89-64-91 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Parents Ephrem Khoury, Melissa Demenagos Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Chloe Lukasiak School Tesoro High School Profession Skateboarder, social media influencer, entrepreneur Net worth $2 million - $3 million

Brooklinn Khoury's biography

The skateboarder was born in Southern California and currently lives in Los Angeles, California. She is of American nationality and white ethnicity. The Instagram star is a Christian. Is Brooklyn Khoury Lebanese? The star reportedly has Lebanese and Greek roots.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Brooklinn Khoury's parents are Melissa Demenagos and Ephrem Khoury. They run a private business in Rancho Santa Margarita, California. She has two siblings, Sam and George.

What is Brooklinn Khoury's age?

The young skateboarder is 23 years as of 2022. She was born on 20 April 1999. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Educational background

She attended Tesoro High School, and she began concentrating on perfecting her skateboarding skills upon graduating.

What is Brooklinn Khoury famous for?

Brooklinn is a professional skateboarder, Instagram influencer, model, and entrepreneur. She has always been interested in sports since childhood. At 14 years, Khoury started skating for fun, and in 2016 she took it to the next level when she started skating professionally.

Skateboarder Brooklinn Khoury has participated in various skating competitions and collaborated with other well-known skateboarders.

The social media influencer has worked with many brands, such as Thread Wallets, a company that sells wallets.

The skateboarder is also a singer, and in January this year, she released her debut single with Nate Harlan called Waiting For You. She was featured in Doja Cat's music video for the song Bottom B*tch.

Last year, the social media sensation appeared on an episode of the Oral Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette. In addition, the star has been on the red carpet with Chloe several times. She took her first solo red carpet photos early this year at the premiere of Driving Home 2 U.

She is an animal lover, and her favourite animal is a horse. She has a cat named Lady and a dog called Pickle. She enjoys horse riding and travelling with family and friends in her free time.

What is Brooklinn Khoury's net worth?

According to NewsUnzip, the skateboarder's net worth is alleged to be between $2 million and $3 million. This information, however, cannot be verified and is therefore unreliable. She makes money from her businesses and brand endorsement deals.

Is Chloe Lukasiak dating Brooklinn Khoury?

Yes, the two are dating. Chloe is an American actress and dancer. Chloe Lukasiak and Brooklinn Khoury's relationship came into the limelight on 8 October 2020. This is after Chloe posted a photo of both of them on Instagram. Lukasiak has been her biggest supporter since her surgery.

How did Chloe meet Brooklinn Khoury? Although they were both against online dating, they met on a dating app called Hing.

What happened to Brooklinn Khoury?

Khoury was attacked by a pit-bull dog on the face in Arizona on 3 November 2020. Brooklinn Khoury's injury was on her upper lip and part of her nose.

Brooklinn Khoury's surgery took place on 17 November 2020 at $400,000. The surgery involved creating a skin graft from her forearm to replace the skin on her face. Fans have been comparing Brooklinn Khoury's pictures before and after the attack. Although the attack left a mark on her face, it has not changed who she is on the inside, she continues to pursue her dreams.

Fast facts about Brooklinn Khoury

Who is Brooklinn Khoury? She is a young skateboarder, social media influencer, model, singer, and entrepreneur. How old is Brooklinn Khoury? The skateboarder is 23 years old as of 2022. She was born on 20 April 1999. What is Brooklinn Khoury's zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Taurus. What is Brooklinn Khoury's height? The skateboarder is 5 feet 7 inches tall or 170 centimetres. What is Brooklinn Khoury's sexuality? She is queer and currently in a relationship with actress Chloe Lukasiak. What is Brooklinn Khoury's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of between $2 million and 3 million as of 2022. Who is Brooklinn Khoury's girlfriend? She is currently dating Dance Mom's star, Chloe Lukasiak. What happened to Brooklinn Khoury? She was attacked by a dog in Arizona and had reconstruction surgery in November 2020. She continues with the procedure in 2022.

Brooklinn Khoury is a famous skateboarder and Instagram influencer. She has worked with various brands as an influencer. She is also popular for her relationship with actress Chloe Lukasiak.

READ ALSO: Carl Azuz's biography: age, height, ethnicity, wife, net worth

Legit.ng published an article about Carl Azuz's biography. He is a well-known journalist from America. He is a news anchor and writer for CNN 10 show.

The news anchor started his career as a reporter in 2008 at CNN Student News. Some of his popular stories include the US debt crisis, school scandals, and many others. Check out the post for more!

Source: Legit.ng