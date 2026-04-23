A young man who recently bought a 6kVA solar inverter with a 16kWh battery and multiple panels has gone viral online

The individual explained that he enjoys very low or poor electricity in his neighborhood, but has decided to solve his problem

He shared a video showing the moment his solar system was set up, and also the total cost he spent for the entire solar system

A young man who experiences NEPA light for just 1 minute per day trends online after disclosing the amount he spent on buying and installing a 16kWh battery and a 6kVA solar inverter.

The individual took to his social media page to speak about the experience he faces in his neighborhood, adding that due to his line of work, he has three main challenges. He noted that he has been able to solve two of them; however, the third one, which is the electricity issue, has proven to be a problem.

Young man goes viral after installing 6kVA inverter and 16kWh battery to beat power outage. Photo Source: Tiktok/marufajimati

Source: TikTok

Man buys 6kVA solar inverter, 16kWh battery

To put an end to it, he purchased multiple solar panels, a solar battery, and a solar inverter.

@marufajimati said in the TikTok video:

"They say you can never get constant electricity in Nigeria, so I took matters into my hands. There are three non-negotiables you must conquer as a creative: constant internet supply, top-notch devices, and constant electricity."

He spoke about the duration he gets to enjoy light in his neighborhood, an incident that does not sit well with his job, so he decided to find an alternative to the constant power outage.

@marufajimati continued:

"I had conquered the first two, but this electricity issue… Can you imagine having light for one hour in the space of two weeks, and that one hour is spread around 1 minute per day?"

"Here is what I have done to ensure I always have constant electricity: I got a 16kWh battery, a 6kVA inverter, and 12 590W Jinko solar panels."

Man with poor electricity supply installs 6kVA solar system, shares total cost online. Photo Source: Tiktok/marufajimati

Source: TikTok

At the end of the TikTok video, @marufajimati failed to disclose the exact amount he spent on the purchase and installation of the 16kWh battery, 6kVA inverter, panels, and several other components.

He shared a video on YouTube that revealed the exact amount he spent on the whole installation. At exactly 8:51 in the YouTube clip, he mentioned the total amount he spent.

He said in the exact duration of the YouTube video:

“It was 4.9 million approximately that fitted this solar system to me.”

Reactions as man buys solar inverter

21™ said:

"When landlord go increase your house rent your mind go dey."

drola04 explained:

"The solar set up is more than the house ren."

marvellous_ink added:

"If price nor let you talk here just rest , I nor da go YouTube."

The Øñîhå explained:

"Because you buy solar make we go YouTube."

Frncs added:

"The only question I have is what job do you do and did you buy or rent this house cause Omo."

rєχ† wrote:

"12 junco panel bro😳😳 that panel are fvcking expensive for 1."

S.A.M.M.I.E shared:

"If una watch the YouTube video abeg come here tell us how much."

Franklinface.id69 added:

"Abeg if you don check the YouTube, help us drop the price for here abeg."

ENGR. EBUBE Noted:

"If you like no talk am… As I scroll e don be."

SNERO WYNN noted:

"I thought you only make affordable stuffs."

Alowolodu Olanrewaju Temitayo wrote:

"Guy you guideee ooo. involve me I be visual artist too and I sabi."

Franklin shared:

"What do you do for a living? How you take Dey get am clear."

Footballzonly added:

"Check out Dbryge energies on ig or tt they're good."

Mr.Karliii | Corporate Visuals wrote:

"Bro, tell us what you do to get money."

LAT-MAN said

"Watched your youtube but you didn’t mention the site you got them."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared a video online showing a 12kVA inverter that got burnt just hours after it was purchased due to an installation mistake. He said the inverter, worth about N1.2 million, was damaged during setup.

Woman installs 5kVA solar system, reveals total cost

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian woman installed a 5kVA solar inverter with 5kW lithium batteries and multiple solar panels after suffering from poor electricity supply.

She said the power in her area used to be good, but later became very bad, sometimes lasting one or two weeks without light. She shared a video of her solar setup and revealed she spent about N3.75 million to N4 million in total.

Source: Legit.ng