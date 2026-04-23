Seun Kuti’s sister, Motunrayo, has reacted to the ongoing feud between her brother and VeryDarkMan and his fans, Ratels

Kuti and VDM had unfollowed each other over VDM’s alleged disrespect for Sowore, who is also close to Kuti

Fans took sides and dragged Motunrayo over her comments about VDM and his supporters

Motunrayo Bakare, Seun Kuti’s sister, has weighed in on the ongoing feud between her brother and Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM).

The feud started after Blord regained his freedom, and VDM began dragging Sowore over his involvement in Blord’s case.

Reactions as Seun Kuti’s sister reacts to singer, VDM’s feud, blasts activist, Ratels. Photo credit@mer.antkuklapokuti/@bigbirdkuti/@verydarkblacman

Source: Instagram

In her video, Motunrayo went straight for Ratels and said they do not have father figures in their lives, which is why they lack respect for Fela, their father.

She further asked if VDM is now greater than Fela, after he told Ratels that whenever Seun Kuti is mentioned, they all come for Fela.

Seun Kuti's sister shares more

She also said Ratels were lucky she is not in charge of her father’s estate, otherwise she would have sued many people who mention Fela’s name carelessly.

Seun Kuti’s sister sends memo to VDM and his fans over disrespect to their father. Photo credit@mrsanikulapokuti

Source: Instagram

In the same video, she attacked VDM, claiming that his father had left his mother and run away from home.

Motunrayo also taunted Ratels and VDM, saying many of them are struggling to make ends meet while she is living off the legacy of her father’s hard work.

Recall that Seun Kuti also called out Ratels, describing them as “rats” for coming after him. He said Sowore and VDM are his friends, and he cannot support one while abandoning the other.

Fans have since reacted, dragging Motunrayo over her comments and accusing her of speaking out of hatred for the activist. Others argued that VDM did not insult Fela in the first place, while some even claimed the activist is “bigger” than her father, Fela.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Seun Kuti's sister's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Seun Kuti's sister about VDM and Ratels. Here are comments below:

@udob.oy commented:

"Bit VDM never insulted FELA. omo. This is just pure hate. He hadn't even replied Seun."

@limzypash wrote:

"The hate on VDM is too much, poor man pikin wey don get grace , e dey pepper Dem, all I see is jealousy."

@praise6820 stated:

"Of a truth Vdm has done more for Nigerians than fella did, fella only talked but never took actions but Vdm talk and act on his words and that is a big difference."

@gold_of_asia wrote:

"VDM one year achievement big pass Fela lifetime achievement no cap."

@unrulylegend_ shared:

"Even after Vdm go break una still no wan let am rest."

VDM taunts Pastor Chris Okafor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that VDM reacted to Pastor Chris Okafor’s apology video while speaking about his case with Doris Ogala.

He shed fake tears and became dramatic as he shared his take on what the cleric said to his congregation.

The activist also shared chats the cleric allegedly had with his daughter to counter some of his claims.

Source: Legit.ng